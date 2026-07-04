Weekly Planner: Chocolate Day specials, cinema by artists and a children's theatre production

World Chocolate Day special Magnolia Bakery is celebrating World Chocolate Day with a decadent range of desserts. On offer will be Chocolate Hazelnut Brownie, Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Buttercream, Mocha Cheesecake and Chocolate Tres Leches. On 7 July, 10am-midnight. Godrej GCR Project, Sector 42, Gurugram/4 Worldmark, Aerocity.

Showcasing emerging talent The Foundation for Indian Contemporary Art (FICA), in collaboration with the Mrinalini Mukherjee Foundation, will present an exhibition, ‘Towards Minor Gestures: Intensities in the Making’, featuring works by the 10 recipients of the Emerging Artists Award 2024. The award supports promising artistic talent from across India. Participating artists include Ashis Dhali, Ashis Kumar Palei, Bhikari Pradhan, Kiran Mungekar and Partha Banik, among others. 7 July to 7 August, 10am-6pm (Sundays closed). Vadehra Art Gallery, Defence Colony. For details, visit Vadehraart.com.

View full Image View full Image Second edition of 'Artists' Cinema / Artist's Cinema'

Cinema by artists The Jaipur Centre for Art, or the JCA, is hosting the second edition of Artists' Cinema / Artist's Cinema, featuring over 150 films, with genres ranging from experimental shorts, documentaries and features. The line-up includes works by Agnès Varda, Jean-Luc Godard, Chris Marker, William Kentridge, Ho Tzu Nyen, Arundhati Roy, Ranbir Kaleka, Sudarshan Shetty, Raam Reddy, and many others. Curated by Shwetal A. Patel, the programme lies at the intersection of “gallery and cinema hall, between South Asian and global film culture…” Visitors to the JCA can attend daily afternoon screenings, which focus on artist films, or watch contemporary cinema in the evenings. All screenings are open to the public, free of charge. Alongside the film screenings, JCA is also hosting Salt Lines, an exhibition by artist duo Hylozoic/Desires, Himali Singh Soin and David Soin Tappeser. The programme is being held till 9 August within the City Palace, Jaipur.

An evening of shared stories The National Centre for the Performing Arts is presenting Tales Around the Bonfire. It is a children’s production about a group of students, who gather for an evening of shared stories. But the day takes an unexpected turn with imagination giving way to hidden fears and unsettling truths. The play has been directed by Kashin Shetty and brings together imagination, mystery and storytelling. On 4 July, 4 pm, Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai.

View full Image View full Image 'Nitara' by Ashita Ganatra Majumder