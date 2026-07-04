Weekly Planner: Chocolate Day specials, cinema by artists and a children's theatre production

World Chocolate Day special Magnolia Bakery is celebrating World Chocolate Day with a decadent range of desserts. On offer will be Chocolate Hazelnut Brownie, Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Buttercream, Mocha Cheesecake and Chocolate Tres Leches. On 7 July, 10am-midnight. Godrej GCR Project, Sector 42, Gurugram/4 Worldmark, Aerocity.

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Showcasing emerging talent The Foundation for Indian Contemporary Art (FICA), in collaboration with the Mrinalini Mukherjee Foundation, will present an exhibition, ‘Towards Minor Gestures: Intensities in the Making’, featuring works by the 10 recipients of the Emerging Artists Award 2024. The award supports promising artistic talent from across India. Participating artists include Ashis Dhali, Ashis Kumar Palei, Bhikari Pradhan, Kiran Mungekar and Partha Banik, among others. 7 July to 7 August, 10am-6pm (Sundays closed). Vadehra Art Gallery, Defence Colony. For details, visit Vadehraart.com.

Second edition of 'Artists' Cinema / Artist's Cinema'

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Cinema by artists The Jaipur Centre for Art, or the JCA, is hosting the second edition of Artists' Cinema / Artist's Cinema, featuring over 150 films, with genres ranging from experimental shorts, documentaries and features. The line-up includes works by Agnès Varda, Jean-Luc Godard, Chris Marker, William Kentridge, Ho Tzu Nyen, Arundhati Roy, Ranbir Kaleka, Sudarshan Shetty, Raam Reddy, and many others. Curated by Shwetal A. Patel, the programme lies at the intersection of “gallery and cinema hall, between South Asian and global film culture…” Visitors to the JCA can attend daily afternoon screenings, which focus on artist films, or watch contemporary cinema in the evenings. All screenings are open to the public, free of charge. Alongside the film screenings, JCA is also hosting Salt Lines, an exhibition by artist duo Hylozoic/Desires, Himali Singh Soin and David Soin Tappeser. The programme is being held till 9 August within the City Palace, Jaipur.

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An evening of shared stories The National Centre for the Performing Arts is presenting Tales Around the Bonfire. It is a children’s production about a group of students, who gather for an evening of shared stories. But the day takes an unexpected turn with imagination giving way to hidden fears and unsettling truths. The play has been directed by Kashin Shetty and brings together imagination, mystery and storytelling. On 4 July, 4 pm, Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai.

'Nitara' by Ashita Ganatra Majumder

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A room for art A new exhibition, 6 Rooms. 1 House, seeks to create a bridge between the traditional and the contemporary. On view at 47A, the immersive show presents six distinct rooms, each with its own theme and mood. And yet, they all come together seamlessly to form one house. The first room is titled Universal Mother and offers a glimpse of the maternal archetype as represented in patachitra, mata ni pachedi and mirror etching. Bombay Meri Jaan in room 2 is a tribute to the Maximum City through watercolours. Another interesting space is themed around textiles, which spotlights the weaving, printing and embroidery techniques from Assam, Maheshwar, Kutch and more. Room 5, titled People Watching, includes works by five artists as they “explore stories behind the face, inviting viewers to catch a glimpse of their own reflection.” And finally, there is Out of the Box featuring unconventional mediums like book sculptures and tea bag art. On view at 47A, Khotachiwadi, Mumbai, till 19 July, 11 am to 7 pm (closed on Monday).

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