Weekly planner: Diwali menus, dance party, art mela and a textile showcase

A visual response to poetry GAP Contemporary is bringing together architecture, Tamil devotional poetry and artistic compositions in the show The Centre of Poetics. The exhibition features layered works by Karthick, a trained architect based in Chennai, whose canvases bring together fragments from the past, earlier gestures and spiritual thought. His paintings become an “architecture of accumulated experience”. The idea behind the show is to investigate what it means to find one’s centre in a world defined by movement and change. Karthick interprets the poetry of Thevaram and Thiruvasagam through colour and form. “Language becomes material, and poetry becomes a structure through which memory, belief and lived experience find visual expression,” states the gallery note. Visitors can also see design interventions by Studio Vi, an art and design studio based in Ubud, Bali, who have extended the idea of the show through objects in ceramics, wood and stone. On view till 29 November at GAP Contemporary, Lado Sarai, New Delhi, 11 am to 6.30 pm.

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Diwali dance party Celebrate the festive season with an evening of music presented by Pocket IV. Founded by Shagun Mehta and Ajitesh Bohra, the Delhi-based band will revisit popular Hindi and English pop songs. On 7 November, 8.30 pm, The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Gurugram. For details, visitwww.thepianoman.in.

Tudkiya bhaat at Loya

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Flavours, memories and traditions Enjoy a Diwali menu inspired by the culinary traditions of northern India, featuring dishes such as dal ki chaat, Lahori mirch murg tikka, burni ka jhinga, bhey kebab, bhaderwah ke rajma and rabri jalebi, among others. Ongoing, noon to 11.30pm, Loya, Taj West End, Race Course Road, High Grounds, Bengaluru.

Art Mela The Centre of International Modern Art is presenting an art mela featuring original works by nearly 100 established and emerging artists, with prices ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹6 lakh. The participating artists include Arpita Singh, Ganesh Pyne, Rayana Giridhar Gowd, Paramjit Singh, Jogen Chowdhury, Paresh Maity and Jayasri Burman. 11-17 November, 10am-8pm. Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

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Installation view of the Kalamkari showcase

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Spotlighting the handwoven and handspun A major exhibition of handmade and hand-patterned textiles is being held at the National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru. Titled Pampa, the show has been curated by Lavina Baldota, Mayank Mansingh Kaul and Nupur Saxena, with design by Reha and Rajat Sodhi. More than 150 textiles, garments, artworks and installations engage in dialogue with historical collections and works of contemporary artists and designers. Presented by Abheraj Baldota Foundation, Pampa dives into 400 years of textile history. Some of the highlights include a handwoven sari created by masterweavers from Melkote, an 18th-century embroidery from the National Museum alongwith an early-19th century kalamkari, a commissioned mirror-work canopy by Lambadi craftspersons, a garment by Gaurav Gupta and artworks by N.S. Harsha and L.N. Tallur. On view at the NGMA till 15 December, Tuesday to Friday (10 am to 6 pm), Saturday-Sunday (11 am to 8 pm).

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