Weekly planner: 4 events to add to your calendar

If you are planning to spend some quality time in good company, take your pick from an Italian film festival, two art exhibitions soaked in Indian history and an LGBTQIA+ poetry workshop

An Italian Film Fiesta The Italian Embassy Cultural Centre, New Delhi, is presenting a series of 10 short films as part of the Fare Cinema: Italian Summer Film Festival. The selection, featuring works produced in Italy during 2022-23, has been curated by the National Short Film Centre of Turin. Some of the titles include Impure, Il Panda Minore, Birdwatching and Zum See. In addition to these, the festival features two full-length features—Palazzina LAF, directed by Michele Riondino, and Cento Domeniche by Antonio Albanese. The entry to Fare Cinema is free and is on a first-come, first-served basis. The festival is being held at the Italian embassy cultural Centre, Delhi, 6.30pm/7pm till 2 July. Children below the age of 12 are not allowed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Artwork created by Avijit Dutta for a commemorative India Post stamp celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of the Raman Research Institute, Bangalore.

Travelling Back in Time Memory, imagination and time come together in a new show, The Revisiting, by contemporary artist Avijit Dutta. This time capsule delves deep into the unpredictable rhythms of the human mind. The works are rooted in Dutta’s encounter with the life and times of physicist C.V. Raman when he was invited to create a commemorative stamp celebrating the 75th year of the Raman Research Institute in Bengaluru. The art will first be displayed at the 100-year-old heritage home of the Nobel Laureate between 22-23 June, and then will move on to KYNKYNY in Bengaluru. At Malleshwaram over the weekend and then at KYNKYNY, Bengaluru, till 19 July, 11am-6pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Untitled, 2008 by T.N. Upendranath MAC.00043 from MAP Archives

Rainbow Poetry To celebrate Pride month, MAP (Museum of Art and Photography), in collaboration with Piravi Art Community, is hosting Queering poetry in times of strife, a free workshop for LGBTQIA+ individuals. Participants will be encouraged to share their life experiences with the help of exercises like writing prompts and black-out poetry. Following the workshop, there will be performances by published poets from the queer community in the city. Workshop participants can also present their pieces. At MAP Bengaluru, HDFC Learning Centre, on 23 June, 2.30-8.30 pm. For registration and other details, visit Map-india.org.

Tcharok Poudjah (Carak Puja), colour etching tinted with watercolour on paper, by F. B. Solvyns.

India, Revisited Curated by Giles Tillotson, the People of Bengal: Coloured Etchings by F. Baltazard Solvyns exhibition by DAG World includes a series of etchings, made by artist François Baltazard Solvyns. The works offer an insight into “the manners, customs, and dresses, of the Hindus" of eastern India at the end of the 18th century. Born and trained in Antwerp, Solvyns came to Kolkata (then Calcutta) in 1791, hoping to make a fortune. During his 10-year long stay, he focused on “ordinary people and his images are often sombre in mood", states the press release. At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum, 91/A, Byculla East, till 29 June, 10am-5.30pm (Wednesday closed). For details, visit www.bdlmuseum.org.

