Weekly planner: 5 events that promise you a spirited time

Humans and nature Exhibit 320’s new show, Tales from the East: Embers, Echoes, and Stories of Shifting Earth, features urban life, the harsh reality of labour and the beauty in everyday chaos. Curated by Prayag Chakradhar, the exhibition features works by Suryakant Swain, Sareena Khemka, Ronny Sen, Mohd. Musa, and Ajay Chakradhar. Swain’s art recreates the lives of labourers from everyday materials found in the city, while Sen’s photographs illustrate the ecological disaster in Jharia in Jharkhand. Chakradhar’s work also highlights Jharkhand’s ecological concerns, stressing responsible resource management. Till 18 August at Exhibit 320, Delhi, from 11am-6:30pm, all days of the week.

Lepa-4 by Ujjal Dey, Kalamkari ink, mud resist, catechu, myrobalan, natural dyed with indigo on acid free paper

Distinct artistic styles At Emami Art in Kolkata, three solo exhibitions showcase unique visual vocabularies. Bholanath Rudra’s Pensive Seas features his recent watercolours of nocturnal forestscapes. Ali Akbar P.N.’s The Salts of Many Seas displays mixed media works exploring historical artefacts and sociopolitical events. Ujjal Dey’s Dawn to Dusk: A Silent Symphony explores everyday culinary spaces and gender dynamics through textile art. According to Richa Agarwal, CEO of Emami Art, the shows, when viewed together, highlight the differences and the similarities in the artists’ ideas and practices. At Emami Art (ground floor), Kolkata, till August 20, 11am7pm (closed Sundays).

Jazz pianist Cyrus Chestnut is known for his unique style that seamlessly blends silence and sound.

A magical evening of Jazz NCPA presents a night with the legendary trio: Lenny White, Cyrus Chestnut, and Buster Williams. Lenny White is a pioneering jazz drummer and one of the founding fathers of jazz fusion; virtuoso jazz bassist Buster Williams has created Grammy-nominated work with legends like Hank Jones and Tony Williams; and Cyrus Chestnut is hailed as one of the greatest jazz pianists of his generation, celebrated for his unique style that seamlessly blends silence and sound. With five Grammy Awards among them, these jazz icons promise an unforgettable evening of jazz that'll be filled with improvisational skill, rhythmic sophistication, and melodic beauty. At Tata Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai, this evening, 6.30pm.

KOKO Opulence

Say three tequila…floor! To celebrate Tequila Day on 24 July, KOKO Bengaluru, in collaboration with Patrón, has introduced a special limited-time tequila menu that will run till the end of the month. On the menu are delectable concoctions like the ‘Patrón Picante’, a bold cocktail that mixes Patrón Reposado with red jalapeños, coriander, and a splash of lime for a balanced flavour. The ‘Leaf Game’ is a captivating blend of Patrón Reposado and KOKO Herbal Liqueur, complemented by sweet pineapple saccharum, zesty ginger syrup, and a hint of sandalwood. For a taste of luxury, try the ‘KOKO Opulence’, which mixes Patrón Reposado with KOKO's Azul Liqueur, a hint of elderflower, a splash of lemon, and a smooth, velvety texture from egg white. If you are a tequila enthusiast, you know where to go. At KOKO, Prestige Icon, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, till 31 July, for reservations, call 98443 04747.

Alessandro Mengoni (right) from Locale Firenze, Italy will helm the bar takeover at Loya Qissa, Bengaluru