Weekly planner: 4 events to treat yourself to

Showcasing the ‘Poee’ A new restaurant, Poee & Co, in Panaji is turning the spotlight on Goa’s iconic bread-making tradition. This round-the-clock place is also delving into Panaji’s many communities and culinary cultures—from the Goan Catholic and the Saraswat Brahmin to Portuguese and Dutch. This 64-seater puts the poee front and centre. The bread is sourced fresh from local bakers and paired with dishes crafted by chef Saurabh Tyagi and team. Some of the offerings include the super grain salad featuring quinoa, barley, vegetables, Goan cashew, hummus in kokum and pomegranate molasses dressing, the grilled chicken Madras curry and Boom Boom prawns. Open at Hotel Treehouse Neptune, Panaji.

Kathakali, artwork by Aarohi Singh

A diversity of mediums An ongoing exhibition at Gallery G, Bengaluru, is showcasing a diversity of forms and mediums—from the figurative to the abstract, and from oils to acrylics. Held in collaboration with the Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation, Mosaic of Modernity: Exploring Diversity in Art features eight Indian artists, including Jai Khanna, Dinesh Magar, Aarohi Singh, Damodar Aware and Runa Biswas. While Khanna brings together traditional Indian motifs and imagery, Aware’s work veers towards meditative abstraction. Biswas delves into ideas of identity and memory in her mixed media creations. At Gallery G, Bengaluru, till 15 August, 10am -6pm.

Anjaneyulu G, Untitled, Oil on canvas 48x60 inches, 2024

A chronicler of the past Art Alive Gallery presents Past Forward, a solo exhibition of recent works by Hyderabad-based artist Anjaneyulu G. He explores remnants of the past, “propelling them forward into the present to examine the impact of history on contemporary times. Vessels and objects of the past and present dominate his canvases rendered in a hyper-realistic approach. Through the juxtaposition of objects, he aims to capture a dialogue between heritage and contemporary culture,” says the collection note. Anjaneyulu has been part of the India Art Fair from 2021 to 2023. At Art Alive Gallery, Panchsheel Park, Delhi, 10 August-7 September, 11am-5pm. For details, visit artalivegallery.com.

Promotional poster for Rajadhiraaj – Love Life Leela, a 120-minute musical on the untold stories of Krishna.