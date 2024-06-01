Weekly planner: 5 events you must check out
It's a week of eclectic events with a dimsum-making workshop for kids, an art showcase, a pup-and-parent breakfast event, the launch of refreshing bubble teas and an environmental festival
Cooking with children
This summer break, why not let children acquire a new culinary skill? Restaurants across the country have announced masterclasses in a variety of skills such as pasta making and whipping up interesting coolers. Pan-Asian eatery Mamagoto has planned a dimsum-making workshop for children, aged 8-15, across its outlets in the National Capital Region, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Dehradun and Guwahati. As part of the session, children will learn how to fold and fill dumplings, besides picking up special tricks and tips from the facilitator. Dumpling workshops are being held across cities at various dates from 4 June to 30 June.