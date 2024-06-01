Weekly planner: 5 events you must check out

Cooking with children This summer break, why not let children acquire a new culinary skill? Restaurants across the country have announced masterclasses in a variety of skills such as pasta making and whipping up interesting coolers. Pan-Asian eatery Mamagoto has planned a dimsum-making workshop for children, aged 8-15, across its outlets in the National Capital Region, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Dehradun and Guwahati. As part of the session, children will learn how to fold and fill dumplings, besides picking up special tricks and tips from the facilitator. Dumpling workshops are being held across cities at various dates from 4 June to 30 June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A painting by Ayesha Broacha, one of the artists taking part in Baro Market's Affordable Art Show

Art for all pockets Srila Chatterjee, who helms the Baro Market—a curated platform for craft and art—has organised the “Affordable Art Show". The showcase features works from across genres, ranging from contemporary to the traditional. The lineup includes Anita Alvares, who is known for illustrations and sketches based on urban life, Asish Malakar, known for his sholapith sculptures, potter Dolon Kundu, and Banoo Batliboi, who repurposes old books to create paper art. With works starting at ₹500, this is an ideal platform for aspiring collectors, who have just started their journey in the art world. The art show is on at Method Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, till 9 June, 11am to 7pm (closed on Monday). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maverick and Farmer's Pup Cup is a concoction of creamy Greek yogurt, peanut butter and a touch of honey,

A yummy cup for your pup This Sunday, artisanal coffee brand Maverick & Farmer will launch Pup Cup, a yummy treat made specially made for their four-legged patrons. The concoction – creamy Greek yogurt swirled with peanut butter and a touch of honey, is made using all-natural, dog-safe ingredients and will be a permanent part of the menu, hereon. The launch promises to be quite an affair with a delicious breakfast menu for pets and their parents and exciting activities like ‘Find the treat’ treasure hunt and paw painting too. A collaborative effort with CARE (Charlie's Animal Rescue Centre), the launch will feature a puppy adoption drive. Plus, 35% of the proceeds from the breakfast sales will be donated to CARE. The launch breakfast is priced at Rs. 1,199 plus taxes. At Maverick & Farmer, Ulsoor, Bengaluru, on 2 June, 8.30am - 12.45pm. For details, call9916633556.

An assortment of bubble teas by Burma Burma

Chill with bubble teas Burma Burma has introduced a menu of 14 bubble teas in delightful, global flavours to quench your thirst and beat the scorching heat. Some of the flavours in the new selection include Berry Matcha, Lotus Biscoff, Citrus Hibiscus and Wildberry, and the Korean Banana Bubble Tea made with banana purée, milk, and tapioca pearls. Not just that, you can also customise your drink with toppings like cheese foam, coconut jelly or blackgrass jelly. Priced at Rs. 380 plus taxes, the bubble teas are available for dine-in and takeaway at all Burma Burma restaurants in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, all month long. On weekdays between 12pm-3pm and 6.30pm-10.30pm. On weekends between 12pm-3.30pm and 6.30pm- 10.30pm.

Bhoomi Habba by Visthar, Bengaluru will be celebrating its 16th edition

Earth Matters Bhoomi Habba, the annual festival organised by Bengaluru-based civil society organisation Visthar, returns next weekend in its 16th edition. The vision of the festival, since its inception, is to increase public awareness of environmental crises and showcase inclusive and sustainable alternatives. This year, with the slogan of ‘Save Water, Save Lives’, the festival's focus is on the water crisis in Bengaluru. Through a day-long schedule of workshops, panel discussions, interactive exhibits and performances the organisers hope to initiate conversations and explore solutions for a water-secure future. Attendees can also look forward to shopping for eco-friendly crafts and organic farm produce at the festival. At Visthar, K.R.C.Road, Bengaluru, on 8 June, 10am – 7pm. Entry fee: Rs.50. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

