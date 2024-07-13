5 events that promise to liven up the week ahead

Artistic Legacy Chatterjee & Lal, Mumbai, is showcasing the trajectory of two artists as part of Resemblance: The Art of Rustom Siodia and Cumi Dallas. The show focuses on the life and times of this rare father-daughter artist duo who were key members of the art movements of their time. Siodia (1881-1946) was a versatile artist, writer, and pioneer being the first Parsi and second Indian to study at London’s prestigious Royal Academy. His daughter, Cumi Dallas (1907-1973), a Sir JJ School graduate, led the Bombay Revival school of painting, renowned for portraits, including Madam Cama, displayed in Parliament. At Chatterjee & Lal, Mumbai, till 24 August, 12-5pm, Tuesday to Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bhupen Khakhar's Man With a Pitcher, Watercolor on Paper, 41.7 x 42.9 inches, 1995

Bhupen Khakhar’s Work In the exhibition, Body/Shrine, Akara Modern presents a curated selection of Bhupen Khakhar’s works on paper, ranging from watercolour to print. His art captured the beauty in everyday life, inspired by keen observations. The exhibition note mentions his art satirically captures the imperfect Indian male form, a stark contrast to Instagram’s idealised images. Khakhar’s final works, created after a 2003 trip to Sri Lanka, are on display. Too ill to visit landmarks like Sigiriya, he instead collected mementos from vendors. His inspirations merged with his distinctive style, resulting in innovative art. At Akara Modern, Colaba, Mumbai, till 17 August, 11am-6.30pm, Tuesday to Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

100 years of Talat Mahmood, on 15 July, will celebrate the singer's 100th birth anniversary

A Talat Mahmood tribute Enjoy an evening of Talat Mahmood’s greatest hits at 100 years of Talat Mahmood, a music and dance event that celebrates his 100th birth anniversary. Ghazal singer Amrish Mishra will present the late artiste’s popular songs like Zindagi Dene Waale Sun and Tasveer Banaata Hoon, followed by a book talk with Sahar Zaman, Mahmood’s granddaughter and author of Talat Mahmood: The Definitive Biography, and a performance by Moving Souls dance academy. At Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, on 15 July, 7pm. For details, call 9810149436.

Silk Venkatgiri sari with jamdani parrots in gold zari on display at Yali

India, Handwoven The ongoing design show at 47-a, Yali, documents the many identities of India through the prism of handspun and handwoven textiles. “It uses process, materiality and skill as a foundation to understand the journey of handspun and handwoven between two principal design movements in post-colonial India: The Bauhaus Movement and The Festivals of India-Vishwakarma Exhibitions", reads the curatorial note. On display are double Ikat, telia rumal sari, a silk Venkatgiri sari with jamdani parrots in gold zari, mulberry silk shirts and Ajrakh trousers in Gajji silk. At 47-A, Khotachi Wadi, Girgaum, till 4 August, 11am-7pm (Mondays closed). For details, visit Baromarket.in.

Kenny Sebastian is on the road with Professor of Tomfoolery Vol II : Revised with Music.

The funny face of life Coming hot from his successful world tour, stand-up comic Kenny Sebastian kicks off his new India tour, Professor of Tomfoolery Vol II : Revised with Music. The hard hitting show will make you smile, reminisce and look back on the journey of navigating through life. At Good Shepherd Auditorium, Bengaluru, on 13-14 July, 4pm and 8pm; at Jose Thomas Performing Arts Center (JTPAC), Kochi, on 20 July, 4pm; at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, Chennai, on 21 July, 3.30pm; at Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Mumbai, on 27 July, 8pm; at Siri Fort Auditorium, Delhi, on 3 August, 8pm; at Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad, on 4 August, 8pm; at Kala Academy, Goa, on 18 August, 8pm. Tickets on Insider. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

