Weekly planner: 4 events you don't want to miss
It's a delightful week of events that include an elegant summer menu of light bites, an artist retrospective, a theatrical clowning production and British singer-songwriter Ben Howard's India Tour
Flavours of summer
Clean simple flavours and refreshing ingredients— these are key to summer menus. Ladurée India has based its seasonal menu on both these aspects. The new selection features light bites, fresh salads and sweet treats. Some of the highlights include the veg croque monsieur, burrata avocado toast and the club Champs Elysees. To round up the meal with a sweet touch, you can opt for the dark chocolate-coated raspberry macaron and the signature Ispahan macaron. And if it’s simply something cool and elegant that you are seeking, then go for the Italian-style ice creams, served with toppings such as lemon meringue and raspberry rose coulis. Available at Ladurée India outlets in the National Capital Region and Mumbai.