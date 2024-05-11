Weekly planner: 4 events you don't want to miss

Flavours of summerClean simple flavours and refreshing ingredients— these are key to summer menus. Ladurée India has based its seasonal menu on both these aspects. The new selection features light bites, fresh salads and sweet treats. Some of the highlights include the veg croque monsieur, burrata avocado toast and the club Champs Elysees. To round up the meal with a sweet touch, you can opt for the dark chocolate-coated raspberry macaron and the signature Ispahan macaron. And if it’s simply something cool and elegant that you are seeking, then go for the Italian-style ice creams, served with toppings such as lemon meringue and raspberry rose coulis. Available at Ladurée India outlets in the National Capital Region and Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Untitled (Studio), Watercolor, Ink, Pastel and Pencil on Paper, 15 x 20.6 inches, 1991 by Prabhakar Barwe

Stories in symbolsAkara Modern is offering a fresh perspective on the practice of Prabhakar Barwe in a new show. Titled Prabhakar Barwe: Patterns, Symbols, Objects, this solo of paper works show the artist as a symbolist and an abstractionist. According to the exhibition note, Barwe combined a lyrical approach with representation of everyday objects. “The empty space and the use of dedicated minimalistic designs set apart Barwe’s works from his contemporaries," states the note. One can see works from his Tantric period, and three paintings from the 1990s created just before his death in 1995. The show is on view at Akara Modern, Colaba, Mumbai, 11am-6.30pm (Tuesday to Saturday). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poster for Seize Her, The Clown

More than just clowning aroundThe lines between reality and fiction blur in Seize Her, The Clown, an immersive theatrical clowning production that's set to be staged at antiSOCIAL Pune next week. Devised and performed by Gargi Datar, Shishir Kolte, Raveena Tak, and Sasha Frank under the helm of director Alistar Prem Bennis, the play blends theatre, journalism, and socio-political commentary to present a satirical take on Shakespeare's Julius Caesar. The play follows a young clown who dons the guise of an investigative journalist, determined to uncover the truth behind the political tricks that have left society disillusioned. But as they progress, the lines between art and reality blur, leading to a dark confrontation with political realities. At antiSOCIAL, FC Road, Pune, on 15 May, 8.30pm. Book tickets on Insider.

British singer-songwriter Ben Howard

Musical evenings with Ben HowardAward-winning singer-songwriter Ben Howard will keep his date with his Indian fans this coming weekend. As part of his Is It? Partial World Tour to promote his 2023 album, Is It? the English musician will perform in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Known for his alt-rock and folk-pop tunes, Howard's critically acclaimed albums include Every Kingdom (2011), Noonday Dream (2018) and Collections from the Whiteout (2021). He won BRIT awards for Best Male Solo Artist and Breakthrough Act in 2013. At Famous Studio, Worli, Mumbai, on 17 May, 8pm; at White Lotus Club, Haralur Main Road, Bengaluru, on 18 May, 8pm. Book tickets on Skillboxes.com.

