5 events to make a song and dance about

INDIAN MODERNISM Thapar Gallery is presenting Memory | Remains, an exhibition featuring the works of Krishen Khanna and Prabhakar Kolte. The show revisits Indian modernism through the lens of history, memory and everyday experience. It argues for modernism as an evolving practice rather than a movement relegated to the annals of art history. On view are two very different practices. Krishen Khanna creates figurative works drawn from the everyday, shaped by his experience of Partition and migration. On the other hand, Kolte’s works are abstracts, featuring textured and layered surfaces. At Thapar Gallery, New Delhi, till 28 February, 11am-7pm, Monday to Saturday.

A still from the Gujarati play, 'Gamta No Kariye Gulal'.

GUJARATI NARRATIVES The National Centre for the Performing Arts, Mumbai, is carrying forth its engagement with Indian languages with a new showcase. Titled Gujarati Theatre and Storytelling Programmes, this two-day presentation brings together multiple dialects and includes a mix of humour, satire, literary adaptation and historical narrative. On 15 February, the NCPA is staging Raja Rani by Dastangoi Gujarati, which returns after a milestone of 100 performances. 21 February will see short narratives come together in Gamta No Kariye Gulal. Drawn from literature, the presentation explores every day situations and relationships. On 15 and 21 February, 7pm, Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai.

Singer-songwriter Faheem Abdullah.

SINGING FROM THE HEART It is Valentine's Day and Kashmiri singer-songwriter Faheem Abdullah is set to perform his first-ever main stage concert in Bengaluru, this evening. A singer who is gaining recognition for his soulful voice and resonant songs, concert goers can look forward to singing to some of his best-known tracks like Saiyaara, Ehsaas, Sajde and Ishq. At Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, Bhartiya City, Thanisandra Main Rd, Bengaluru, 14 February, 7.30pm onwards.v

Promotional poster for 'Dastan-e Ishq'.

OLD TALES OF LOVE & LONGING

Written and directed by Mahmood Farooqui and performed by Poonam Girdhani and Darain Shahidi, the75-minute performance, titled Dasten-e-Ishq, will include folk stories by A.K. Ramanujan and poetry by Mir Taqi Mir. At Prithvi Theatre, Juhu, Mumbai, 15 February, 6pm. For details, visit in.bookmyshow.com.

Roasted Peking Duck.

DELICIOUS DUCK FEST Savour a variety of dishes dedicated to duck at Shang Palace's month-long food pop-up, Celebration of Duck. Considered one of Chinese gastronomy’s most prized ingredients, the menu includes Duck & Chestnut Dumpling, Crispy Duck Cheung Fun, and Roasted Peking Duck. At Shang Palace, Shangri-La Eros, Ashoka Road, Janpath, Delhi, till 28 February, noon-3pm/7-11pm.