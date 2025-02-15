A reflection on the times Apre Art House, Mumbai, is hosting an exhibition of works by Sarban Chowdhury. The artist, who is an assistant professor at the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Jodhpur, started as a ceramist. However, over the years, he has incorporated other materials into his work, such as bone china, glazed stoneware and wood. In his latest show, The Toothless Times, Chowdhury reflects on the current moment in society, using “toothless” as a metaphor for something that lacks the ability to exert control. Through ceramics, drawings, and other works, he questions the potency of laws, rules and regulations. At Apre Art House, Colaba, Mumbai, till 8 March, 11am6.30pm, Monday to Saturday.

An installation on display at the 'Flowing Heritage: The Indian Water Narrative' exhibition.

WATER AS MUSE At Arthshila Delhi, a unique multidisciplinary exhibition is taking place, which delves into India’s deep ties with water both as a resource and a divine muse. Curated by Anjana Somany, Flowing Heritage: The Indian Water Narrative brings together history, culture and craft in tactile installations, audio explorations, and more. The show is spread across three galleries, themed around Baoli, which is a performative experience around stepwells; Kalash that looks at water as a symbol of fertility and growth; and Aakhyan, which features mobile narratives using traditional crafts. At Arthshila Delhi till 27 April, 11am-7pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

A still from 'Chandni Raatein'

LOVE & LONGING

Based on Fyodor Dostoevsky’s short story White Nights, Chandni Raatein is a 2-hour play that follows the lives of two lonely people who cross paths over four nights, sharing their desires and vulnerabilities. It is directed by Purva Naresh. At Nehru Centre Auditorium, Lotus Colony, Worli, Mumbai, 15-16 February, Timings vary. For details, visit Insider.in.

Pranamu, a 1990 artwork by Devraj Dakoji.

MASTER STROKES The retrospective exhibition, Signed, Lower Right, highlights master printmaker Devraj Dakoji’s work, featuring a collection of lithographs and etchings from 1970-2024. At Exhibit 320, Old M B Road, Lado Sarai, Delhi, till 28 February, 11am-6.30pm. For details, visit www.exhibit320.com.

The bar at Indian Accent, Mumbai