Planner: 5 events to explore this weekend

REDEFINED ART FAIR The fourth edition of Artix, the hotel art fair, will take place this weekend. With galleries such as Ashvita’s, Centre for Culture and Art, Art Nouveau and Arushi Arts and independent artists like Prarthana Modi and Parnika Mittal participating, one can see a mix of indigenous and contemporary visual languages on display. Also on showcase is an array of textiles, accessories and jewellery. Helmed by Payal Kapoor, Malvika Poddar and Sethu Vaidyanathan, the fair offers a different kind of immersive art experience. Hotel rooms have been converted into viewing spaces, thus challenging the traditional idea of a gallery or a white cube space. On 2-3 August at The Claridges Hotel, Delhi, 11.30am-8.30pm.

Surabhi Chowdhary, Untitled, 68 x 75 in, Oil pastel on canvas, 2024

A PLAY OF LIGHT AND FORM Art Exposure is currently presenting a two-person exhibition, titled Mark, Material, Memory. The show features recent works by Asim Paul and Surabhi Chowdhary. Though both artists work with different mediums—Paul with drawings and Chowdhary with canvases—they are united in their pursuit of texture, touch and time. The drawings have a textural feel to them with layered marks coalescing on the surface over a period of days. If Paul looks at barren landscapes, Chowdhary’s illuminated paintings emerge from the interaction of light and nature. At Art Exposure, Kolkata, till 31 August, 11am-8pm (closed on Sunday).

An artwork that's part of the exhibition, From Point to Infinity: locutions in dot, line, and space.

UNDERSTANDING THE ESSENCE OF FORM Curated by Rahul Kumar, Art Incepts’s group exhibition, From Point to Infinity: locutions in dot, line, and space, explores the foundational elements of visual language: the dot, the line, and the space in between. Among the participating artists are Aditya Mandlik, Jit Chowdhury, Kishwar Kiani and Parul Sharma. At Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, Tansen Marg, New Delhi, 3-10 August, 11am-8pm.

Steamed Lobster is on the menu of the Journey of Chinese Cuisine food fest.

FLAVOURS FROM SICHUAN Savour the famous dishes from Sichuan, Canton and Beijing at the Journey of Chinese Cuisine food festival, curated by chef Qiu Zhiqiang. The menu includes Deep-Fried Chicken with Shrimp Paste and Garlic, Steamed Lobster with Garlic on Glass Noodles, Mapo Tofu and Sesame Rice Ball. At Shang Palace, Shangri-La Eros, Ashoka Road, New Delhi, till 3 August, 12.30-3.30pm and 6.30-11.30pm. For details, visit www.shangri-la.com.

A still from the play, 'A Study of Fear'.