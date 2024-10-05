Weekly planner: 6 events to add to the festive cheer

Enduring legacy Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s lyrical Shri Ram is an annual fixture in the Capital’s culture calendar. This year’s is the 68th edition of this dance drama on the life and times of Lord Ram. There is comfort in hearing, every year, the late Manohar Singh’s voice as the narrator, and original songs created specially for the production. But changes are made to make the narrative and style more contemporary. For one, director Shobha Deepak Singh works on the redesign of sets, animations and costumes, showcasing craftsmanship with a modern outlook. At the open air theatre, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, till 26 October, 6.30pm and 9pm.

On the pop-up tasting menu is 'Lamb Legacy' by Nadodi

Sub-continental taste As Indian Accent completes 15 years, the award-winning restaurant is hosting a pop-up by Kuala Lumpur-based Nadodi, which spotlights flavours from southern India and Sri Lanka as a tribute to the early settlers of Malaysia. Chef Yavhin Siriwardhana will showcase the best of Nadodi, while executive chef Shantanu Mehrotra will highlight the Indian Accent ethos. The non-vegetarian tasting menu features dishes such as duck shaami and crispy sevian barberries, while the vegetarian one includes arbi galawat and achari paneer. Nadodi’s offerings include Jaffna crab curry, crab salad, spiced rice, legacy lamb and paal poriyal. At Indian Accent New Delhi, 9-10 October, for dinner.

A still from Broadway Ramlila by Aryan Heritage Foundation

A song and dance spectacle To mark the festive season, Aryan Heritage Foundation will present Broadway Ramlila, the story of Lord Ram in a three-hour show that brings together elements of theatre, music and dance. Rajender Mittal has created the show, which stars over 100 actors, and includes 18 original tracks, sung by artistes like Udit Narayan and Kailash Kher. At Netaji Subhash Place, opposite NDM 2 Mall, Pitampura, 6-11 October, 7pm. For details, visit www.broadwayramlila.com.

Beat Route features traditional 'mizhav' players from Kerala

Rhythm comes alive This evening, Bengaluru's Chowdiah Memorial Hall will host the world premiere of Beat Route, an innovative performance that blends traditional rhythms and modern soundscapes. Directed by Roysten Abel, known for acclaimed works like The Manganiyar Seduction, The Kitchen, and Weaving Voices, Beat Route is a collaboration with eminent percussionist, Ranjit Barot. The music performance has 10 folk percussionists from Rajasthan and Kerala joining forces with Ranjit Barot to create an extraordinary drumming experience. Powerful visuals by award-winning filmmaker Kabir Singh Chowdhry, will further elevate the performance. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Bengaluru, 5pm and 8pm, this evening. Tickets on Bookmyshow.

Originals at Fifty is showcasing a limited-edition collection of silk saris, dupattas and stoles

Six yards of colours Veteran textile and fashion designer Mita Parekh is presenting Originals at Fifty & The Modern in Print, a limited-edition collection of silk saris, dupattas and stoles, created in collaboration with Mumbai artisan-entrepreneur, Ebrahim Khatri, who practices the discharge block-printing. This technique involves removing colour from the fabric instead of adding. The show marks 50 years of Parekh’s first textile exhibition of block-print in Mumbai. The venue is also screening Dinaz Kalwachwala’s The Modern In Print, a film that tells the story of a Mumbai that was once home to a thriving textile printing industry. At Artisans’ Gallery, 52-56 VB Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, till 6 October, 11am-7pm. For details, visit www.artisanscentre.com.

Publicity poster for Rahul Subramanian's Who Are You?

Corporate high jinks From traffic jams to switching careers after studying engineering, stand-up comic Rahul Subramanian in his comedy show, WHO ARE YOU?, shares his personal life journey and daily experiences of living in a metro, with a bit of sarcasm and a lot of humour. At Buntara Bhavana, Baner, Pune, 5 October, 8pm. Tickets on Bookmyshow.