Enjoy a relaxed weekend with these 4 events

NEW MYTHOLOGIES

Vadehra Art Gallery is presenting Vadodara-based artist Shrimanti Saha’s second solo show. Titled Among Things that Grow and Return, the exhibition features a set of oil paintings. The showcase also includes 11 small-scale autobiographical compositions. The artist, who has studied at Maharaja Sayajirao University, Baroda, draws on a library of memories, cultural markers and encounters to explore the “anthropocentric human condition, speculative histories and the world’s ever-expanding mythologies in discourses of ecology, gender, identity, fiction and statecraft,” states the gallery note. At Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53, Defence Colony, Delhi, 4 October to 1 November, Monday to Saturday, 10am-6pm.

A portrait from 'Thambu—Tales from the Great Indian Circus'.

EVOCATIVE PORTRAITS

An upcoming show at Sakshi Gallery brings together two series of works, Thambu—Tales from the Great Indian Circus, and Chavittu Nadakam—Storytellers of the Seashore. The exhibition, curated by Birgid Uccia, showcases portraits by KR Sunil. While Thambu comprises 46 black-and-white portraits of circus artists, evoking a bygone era, in Chavittu Nadakam, the artist showcases a series of colour portraits as an investigation into the cultural practice of the same name, performed by Dalit and fishing communities in Kerala. At Sakshi Gallery, Colaba, Mumbai, 9 October to 5 November, 11am-6pm (closed on Sunday and Monday).

An installation that's part of the group art exhibition, 'Where the Dust Settles'.

NARRATIVES OF MIGRATION

Curated by Prayag Chakradhar, the group art exhibition, Where the Dust Settles, explores the idea of forced displacement and migration. Artist Musa Mia uses charcoal drawings to explore memory, migration and urban desolation, while Wahida Ahmed blends myth, folklore and contemporary imagery by experimenting with weaving in her work. B. Pradhan’s sculptures reflect the lives of displaced and domestic workers. At Exhibit 320, F-320, Lado Sarai, Delhi, till 26 October, 10.30am-6.30pm.

A still from a previous staging of Hindi play, 'Chanakya'.

A WEEKEND FOR DRAMA

From evocative historical dramas to lyrical explorations of love and identity, October is a month of great theatre at the NCPA. This weekend, look forward to plays that showcase the diversity of Indian contemporary theatre. This includes Siachen, Main Tenu Phir Milangi, Kaumudi and Ishq Sufiyana on 4 October. On 5 October, catch the historical play Chanakya that “charts the vision and strategy of India’s foremost political thinker in a modern context”. At NCPA, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai, 4-5 October, 4.30pm onwards. For tickets, visit ncpamumbai.com.

