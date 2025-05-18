Weekly planner: 5 events that showcase the best of art, food and theatre

The best of cinema The Habitat Film Festival (HFF) is back with its 17th edition and is showcasing films across 24 Indian languages. This year, the HFF focuses on both classics and contemporary cinema through retrospectives, masterclasses and screenings. One of the highlights is the Shyam Benegal Retrospective featuring a special screening of his debut film Ankur. Some of the masterclasses include Neville Tuli’s session on cinema as a critical and interdisciplinary educational resource, and a talk by Prof. S.V. Srinivas to mark 50 years of Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi in cinema. Till 25 May, at India Habitat Centre, Delhi. Entry is free, online registration mandatory via www.indiahabitat.org.

A taste of Coorg Enjoy a Kodava cuisine pop-up curated by Priya. On offer, as part of ‘A Taste of Home’, will be Pandhi Curry, Neyi Kool, Mange Pajji, Coconut Soufflé, among others. At Tijouri, Radisson Blu Atria, Ambedkar Veedhi, Bengaluru, till 18 May. For details, visit Urbanaut.app.

'Asen Me Nasen Me' at the NCPA

Marathi theatre in the spotlight A four-day festival, Pratibimb Marathi Natya Utsav, celebrates the world of Marathi theatre. Among the plays are Tuji Aukat Kaye?, a bilingual musical inspired by folk traditions, and Sobaticha Karar, an show of poetry and music. At the National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point, Mumbai, between 22-25 May. For details, visit in.bookmyshow.com.

Experiments with materiality Curated by Rahul Bhattacharya, the group exhibition, Alchemy of Matter: Material as Memory, Studio as Site, explores how artists of Vadodara are experimenting with materials like canvas, clay, glass and bronze. Among the 16 participating artists are Ajay Lakhera and Mayur Gupta. On view till 10 June, 11am-7pm. Lexicon Art Gallery, Connaught Place, New Delhi.

'After Silence' by Harshh Kumar

Parallel Worlds Method Kala Ghoda in Mumbai is presenting two solo exhibitions: After Silence by Harshh Kumar, and Inheritance of a Feeling by Dheeraj Jadhav. Both shows seek to create a contemplative space for soaking in two distinct visual languages around abstraction and memory. Viewers can take in the contrasts between the artists’ practices. While Kumar’s works are layered and vibrant, “channelling emotional turbulence through gestural abstraction; Jadhav’s series of inkblot works is almost entirely in black and white, with just one artwork in colour—a symbolic gesture,” mentions the curatorial note. At Method Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, till 15 June, 12-8pm, closed on Monday-Tuesday.