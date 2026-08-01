Weekly planner: Revisiting a sculptor's legacy, an evening of Bollywood hits and a play that speaks of the times

Gallery Threshold is presenting sculptor Latika Katt’s final body of work in the show, Abandoned. The late artist trained in sculpture in the 1960s when few women dabbled in the medium. She remained a lifelong student of the human form, and would often “study the dead to understand the living face”. The city of Varanasi where she grew up and nature served as an inspiration to her as Katt reflected on the processes of decay, growth and erosion in both material and theme. Katt built her art out of elements around her. “Towering stone assemblies, tunnelled marble and stone monoliths, bronze casts made in the lost-wax process, she cast her own bronze, carved her own stone and set unlikely materials into an unexpected accord,” states the curatorial note. The resulting works resemble archaeological artefacts, carrying within them memory and history. On view at Gallery Threshold, New Delhi, till 12 September, Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm (Sunday by appointment).
Adapted by Gagan Shrivastava from Athol Fugard, John Kani and Winston Ntshona’s Sizwe Banzi Is Dead, Boro Hor Mar Chuka Hai, a 105-minute Hindi play follows a man uprooted from his ancestral land as forests are cleared and power plants replace the landscape his community once called home. 1 August, 8 pm. The Cube, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. For details, visit www.nmacc.co.
Hyderabad-based architect and designer Sona Reddy is showing a collection of furniture, textiles and objects at 47-A. Titled Rooted, the exhibition highlights the artist’s sculptural approach to both art and architecture. The works unfold “through fragments of observation gathered over time,” states the gallery note. “An illustrated botany book of flowers, the rhythm of Madras checks, and the colours, textures and visual language encountered in everyday life become points of departure, gradually distilled into a contemporary collection…” The works have emerged after numerous conversations and points of engagement with different craft traditions and material knowledge. Rooted in a way celebrates the handcrafted in contemporary design. On view at 47-A, Khotachiwadi, Mumbai, 11 am to 7 pm (closed on Monday).
Enjoy an evening of Bollywood hits with Crooner’s Collective. The line-up features Pranav Sehgal (vocals), Ashley Vaz (piano), Joshua Peter (vocals and keys), Mustafa Pasha (bass), Vipul Malhotra (drums), Swati Jain (vocals), Apoorva Malik (vocals), Elijah Peter (guitar and vocals) and Siddarth Singh (saxophone). On 1 August, 8.30pm. The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar, Delhi. For details, visit www.thepianoman.in.
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