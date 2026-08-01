Weekly planner: Revisiting a sculptor's legacy, an evening of Bollywood hits and a play that speaks of the times

Pushing boundaries

Gallery Threshold is presenting sculptor Latika Katt’s final body of work in the show, Abandoned. The late artist trained in sculpture in the 1960s when few women dabbled in the medium. She remained a lifelong student of the human form, and would often “study the dead to understand the living face”. The city of Varanasi where she grew up and nature served as an inspiration to her as Katt reflected on the processes of decay, growth and erosion in both material and theme. Katt built her art out of elements around her. “Towering stone assemblies, tunnelled marble and stone monoliths, bronze casts made in the lost-wax process, she cast her own bronze, carved her own stone and set unlikely materials into an unexpected accord,” states the curatorial note. The resulting works resemble archaeological artefacts, carrying within them memory and history. On view at Gallery Threshold, New Delhi, till 12 September, Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm (Sunday by appointment).