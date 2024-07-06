Weekly planner: 5 events to brighten up the days ahead

From a set of exhibitions that reflect on the reality around us to a meal curated by a celebrated international chef, the week ahead promises to be exciting

Art that draws from real life Suleman Aqeel Khilji is presenting a series of paintings that draw inspiration from real life, films, social media and historic records like old photographs. The subjects of his paintings “once came from the streets of his hometown Quetta or from Lahore, where he studied art," reads the statement on the website of Jhaveri Contemporary, the gallery where his art is on show. “Khilji’s interest in people has been honed not just through these impromptu chats but nurtured by the strong culture of storytelling in his family." Now studying at London’s Royal Academy, Khilji still takes to the streets, often in Brixton. On view till 21 July, 11am-6:30pm (Monday and Sunday closed). Jhaveri Contemporary, Apollo Bandar Colaba. For details, visit Jhavericontemporary.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An eclectic music landscape The six-member ensemble will present a Brazilian/Latin Jazz set, exploring the diverse landscape of Brazilian and Latin jazz-fusion and funk from the 1970s to the 1990s. The artistes—Adil Manuel (guitar), Shubhangi C. (vocalist), Kanishk Diwaker (keyboard), Aditya Ahir (bass), Ishan Jadwani (drums) and Anand Bhagat (percussion)—will pay tribute to musicians such as Hermeto Pascoal, Milton Nascimento, Djavan, Flora Purim & Airto Moreira, and Azimuth. 9:30pm. Windmills Craftworks, Whitefield. For details, visit in.bookmyshow.com

Rendezvous by the Chambers Michelin-starred chef Jacob Jan Boerm is headlining the latest edition of “Rendezvous by The Chambers: The Culinary Chronicles" at the Taj Mahal hotel. The Netherlands-based chef, who runs The White Room in Amsterdam and Fine Fleur in Antwerp, will present a set menu of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes that combine European and Indian flavours. On offer will be dishes like Lamb Loin Miso (cumin, yam, Indian lamb jus and smoked oyster mushroom) and Indian Curry Flan (pumpkin, tandoori, lemon grass, ginger and red pepper). On 6 and 7 July, 7:30pm. Albero at The Chambers, Taj Mahal. For details, visit Tajhotels.com or call 9873928655.

Recording the present A new show will open this weekend at Method Kala Ghoda in Mumbai. Titled, The Future Will Remember, the exhibition is by American artist-activist Alexis Rose, who lives in Oaxaca, Mexico, and works in conservation ecology and transformative justice. On the upper level of the gallery, Rose is presenting three tapestries with over 800 gofundme campaign QR codes that represent individuals and families in Gaza, seeking funds to survive or escape to safety. Bricks engraved with names of those who lost their lives in the Israel-Hamas conflict will also be on display. The exhibition will be on view from 7 July to 12 August at Method Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, 11 am to 8 pm (closed on Monday and Tuesday).

Class yet modern Restobar Sly Granny has unveiled a new menu at its Delhi outpost. The selection of dishes, put together by chef Anubhav Moza, serves European classics with contemporary flourishes. Some of the highlights include shish tawook broccoli, Greek vegetable medley and candied pumpkin, and spiced pumpkin steak and a creamy tahini, among other dishes. Those who like seafood can opt for the herb-crusted salmon served with crème fraîche, pan-tossed vegetables and a beurre blanc sauce. Round off your meal with a classic tiramisu made with mascarpone-soaked sponge. At Sly Granny, Khan Market, New Delhi.

