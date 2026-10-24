Weekly Planner: A showcase of modern masters, a craft showcase and a Goan food pop-up

A masterful vision The Raza Foundation, in collaboration with Progressive Art Gallery, is presenting the varied perspectives of Indian modernists in the show Making the Modern: Sixty Indian Master Artists. Curated by art historian Yashodhara Dalmia, the showcase brings together significant figures from modern and post-Independence art, and asks the question: what happens when pioneering artistic voices are placed in conversation with one another. The design of the exhibition does not follow a chronological narrative, rather it follows the journey of modern Indian art, from its foundational years to pivotal moments. Visitors can see the works of Raja Ravi Varma, Abanindranath Tagore, Amrita Sher-Gil, Jamini Roy, F.N. Souza and H.A. Gade, to name a few. The show goes beyond painting to look at the practices of artists like Himmat Shah, Mrinalini Mukherjee and Bhanu Athaiya. On view at Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, New Delhi, till 26 October, 11 am to 8 pm.

View full Image View full Image Aubergine steak

Goan flavours Goa’s Hosa restaurant is hosting a three-day food pop-up celebrating the regional flavours of south India. The set menus, available in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, feature dishes such as drumstick saru, kobbari 65, toddy shop prawns, paper fish curry and chocolate chilli. On till 25 October, timings vary. Madras Kitchen, Marriott Executive Apartments, Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru.

View full Image View full Image Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar 2026

India’s craft heritage The latest edition of the Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar will feature sohrai paintings from Hazaribagh, Sabai grass weaving from Odisha, wooden crafts from Udayagiri, and traditional textiles from across the country. Visitors can also watch live craft demonstrations, enjoy cultural performances and sample regional food. Till 1 November, 10am-7pm. Handloom Haat, Connaught Lane, Janpath, New Delhi.

View full Image View full Image From the exhibition, 'The Shapes of Elsewhere'