Weekly planner: Food pop-ups, a textile art showcase and a design convention

Rooted in the forest A new solo show of paintings by Rahul Buski at Art Exposure is rooted in the connection of Kerala’s Paniya Adivasi community with the surrounding forests. Titled Flowing like a River Undammed, the exhibition features energised compositions with dense sedimented textures. “For me, this comes directly from my life as an Adivasi person, and my connection to the land, the forest, our memories, and our community," writes Buski in the artist note. Some of the highlights include Koova featuring linear strokes to form leaves, dense polygonal shapes for rocky ground, and “thin, short swirling strokes to generate billowing clouds”. The artist also looks at the inextricable bond between the body and the land in paintings such as Thalum, Thakarayum, Ratti, in which leaves emerge from two human figures and an elephant's trunk conjoined to the legs of a third figure. “Forests are not just our habitat; they are a source of life, energy, and identity,” the artist writes. On view at Art Exposure, Kolkata, till 17 November, 11 am to 8 pm (Monday to Saturday).

Staging a good laugh Written by Dilshad Edibam Khurana and Tahira Nath Krishnan, Dekh Behen 2, an 80-minute comedy play by Akvarious Productions follows the chaotic adventures of five friends who are meeting after five years for a vegetarian, alcohol-free wedding celebration. On 19 September, 3.30pm/7.30pm. Ranga Shankara, 8th Cross Road, RK Colony, JP Nagar, Bengaluru. For details, visitin.bookmyshow.com

View full Image View full Image From the show 'Parchinkari'

Textiles as objects of art 47-A is presenting a new show of enamelled brocades and heirloom textiles put together by Sourav Das. Titled Parchinkari, the show draws from textile research, documentation and engagement with master weavers. Das, a textile researcher and revivalist, brings together the finesse of inlay work and the skill of weavers. He has been working with masters across clusters tied to Banarasi and Madhya Pradesh textiles. “The softness of cloth carries the same discipline and devotion once expressed through architecture… . Threads become fragments, zari becomes light, motifs become form, and the woven surface becomes a canvas for memory,” states the gallery note. Through Banarasi, Chaderi, zari tissue and other classical Indian weaves, Das seeks to express the dynamism of minakari craftsmanship. The show goes beyond the final textile to show fabric as a repository of rituals, nostalgia, patience and skill. On view at 47-A, Khotachi Wadi, Mumbai, till 27 September, 11 am to 7 pm (except Monday).

Oktoberfest Enjoy the German festival in your city with a food pop-up. On offer will be a selection of Oktoberfest favourites, from Emmenthal, Camembert, English cheddar and bocconcini, to warm Kartoffelsalat with bacon and onion. There will also be Nurnberg with tangy sauerkraut, the Sausage Sampler, Wiener Schnitzel and Linzer Torte. 19 September-4 October, 12.30-3.30pm, The Verandah, Grand Mercure, Koramangala, Bengaluru.

View full Image View full Image Artists explore the human face as a place of identity

Heads: Every Face Holds a Story Curated by Amrita Kochhar, this group exhibition explores the human face as the place of identity, thought, emotion, memory and experience. It features works by artists, including Anjolie Ela Menon, Arpana Caur, G. Subramanian, Ramesh Gorjala, Jatin Das, Maite Delteil, Thota Vaikuntam and Vasundhara Broota. On view till 23 September, 11am-8pm, at Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, New Delhi.

Design Democracy Over 200 brands and 1,500 architects and designers are coming together to showcase installations, art and the new emerging practices in the field of design. Till 20 September, 11am onwards, at Hitex Exhibition Centre, Hitex Road, Izzathnagar, Hyderabad. For details, visit Designdemocracy.in.

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