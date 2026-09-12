Weekly planner: Art beyond convention and paintings that draw from the forest

Thapar Contemporary is presenting a group exhibition, Sing. No Cry , featuring nine artists such as Basist Kumar, Katie Pratt, Vanita Gupta, Holly Hendry and Willa Hilditch. Curated by Jasone Miranda-Bilbao and Vaibhav Raj Shah, the show draws inspiration from David Lynch’s Wild at Heart , in which “freedom is closely tied to instinct, risk and a refusal to follow prescribed paths”. The visual art practitioners, part of Sing. No Cry , have been chosen for practices that “embrace instinct, experimentation and the freedom to move beyond convention”. For instance, UK-based artist-lecturer Holly Hendry creates site-responsive sculptures that are concerned with what lies beneath the surface, be it hidden underground spaces or the workings of the human body. Another participating artist, Rahul Papaniya, uses clay to give his emotions and observations a tactile form, thereby forming a bond between intuition, material and form. On view at Thapar Contemporary, New Delhi, till 15 October, 11 am to 6 pm.

A forest of stories

At its newly opened gallery in Mumbai, KYNKYNY is hosting a solo exhibition of Priyanka Aelay’s paintings. Titled It Will Rain Again When We Meet, the exhibition draws on the rich diversity of the forest. The current body of work extends her exploration of folklore and incorporates her academic research in film studies and visual culture. “The subject matter, with respect to its literary context, poetry and theatricality impacted her understanding and translation of visual storytelling in subtle ways,” states the gallery note. Some of the works are inspired by the Baalanagamma tale, especially the trials and tribulations of the protagonists, who depend on the rhythms of nature to calculate time. This has resulted in large-scale works in circular formats. Aelay works with layers of acrylic pigments on linen canvas to create landscapes that are real and imaginary. “Priyanka articulates seamless relationships between arboreal and underwater life, where ferns could be corals, water could be sky, and vice-versa, visually and metaphorically signifying interconnection and coexistence of all life,” further mentions the note. On view at KYNKYNY, Mumbai, till 1 October, 11 am to 6 pm.