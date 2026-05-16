Plan the week ahead with food, films, theatre and dance

CRAFT, COMMUNITY AND MEMORY Gallery Vayu joins hands with LATITUDE 28 for a photo exhibition by modernist artist Jyoti Bhatt. It has photographs of folk and tribal cultures from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal spotlighting vernacular and living craft traditions documented over several decades. There are 32 works of murals, ritual markings, domestic spaces, architectural surfaces and everyday objects. 11-7pm, 14, Main Market, Lodhi Road, 21-31 May.

THE PACE OF MUMBAI Mohit Takalkar’s latest theatrical offering, Dil Ka Haal Sune Dilwala, offers a different take on the pace and texture of Mumbai. Presented by Aadyam Theatre, this dramedy on identity and connection is based on Sarah Ruhl’s Dead Man’s Cellphone. The Indian adaptation is centred around Asha Parekh, a struggling actor from Surat, who waits on tables at an eatery in Mumbai. Things take a dark turn when she answers the phone of a man, who has just died. These conversations also cast Mumbai in a different light, with its rest less albeit intimate nature coming to the fore. At Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi, 16-17 May; and at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Mumbai, 30-31 May.

View full Image View full Image Anirban Mishra, 'The Burden of the Night', mixed media on paper, 2026

URBAN IMAGERY Akara Contemporary in Mumbai presents artist Anirban Mishra’s solo show, A City Without Witness. His paintings seem like magnified miniatures, in which fantastical imagery frames grim realities of urban life. In The Burden of the Night, an inky sky teeming with both cosmic and man made travellers of the night—an aeroplane, the moon and the stars, and silver clouds—bears witness to the labour of migrants as they build the city. Mishra, who is based in Howrah, West Bengal, observes the rhythms of the city, focusing keenly on the lives that sustain it. At Akara Contemporary, Mumbai, till 12 June, 11am-6.30pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

CELEBRATING CONTEMPORARY CINEMA The 18th edition of the annual Habitat film festival has a selection of feature films, documentaries and shorts in 20 languages from 2025–2026. It celebrates independent cinema, digital-first narratives and restored classics. There are works by contemporary filmmakers, from Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Assam and more. There will be a showcase of restored classics, from Umrao Jaan to Chupke Chupke and movies by the renowned filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak. To register, visit Indiahabitat.org. The festival is being held till 24 May.

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View full Image View full Image Vijayshree Chaudhary’s 'Beyond Frames'

AN EVENING OF DANCE The National Centre of Performing Arts has two acts exploring dance as a storytelling tool. Choreographer Ramaa Bharadvaj presents AVATARANA– The story of Natya, an interactive solo theatre performance that reimagines a tale from the ancient Indian text Natyshastra. Kathak exponent Vijayshree Chaudhary’s Beyond Frames dives into Indian cinema’s relationship with classical dance. The performance will take place on 17 May. To book tickets, visit ncpamumbai.com.