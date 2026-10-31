Weekly planner: Halloween menus, a taut psychological thriller on stage and a visual ode to Kolkata

Chronicling collective memory Publisher and photographer Ananth Padmanabhan is showcasing a selection of his images as part of the exhibition No Refusal. In the show, he explores the relationship between the city of Kolkata and everyday objects that are symbolic of its identity. Padmanabhan’s association with the city started three decades and over time he noticed both the changes to its landscape and some of the elements that have remained constant. The iconic yellow Ambassador taxi is at the heart of this body of work, with its familiarity offering Padmanabhan “a sense of belonging, transforming an everyday urban encounter into a lasting connection with the city”. The title of the show comes from a government directive that taxi drivers could not turn away passengers. However, with the production of the Ambassador halting in 2014, these taxis have now become less visible across Kolkata. Padmanabhan’s photos capture these moments of transition, including images of a garage where aging cars are taken to be scrapped. On view at the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, from 4-10 November, 10 am to 8 pm daily.

Messiah: An Oratorio The Unity Choir will perform Baroque composer George Frideric Handel’s Messiah, conducted by Serene Yoneko. On 31 October, 5 pm, OP Jindal Auditorium, Qutab Institutional Area. For details, visitwww.muzicedu.com

View full Image View full Image A curated dinner menu

Dark and delicious Celebrate Halloween with a curated dinner menu and live music. The spread features beetroot and goat cheese tart, spiced chicken skewers, charcoal-grilled fish with lemon butter, and chocolate spider web tart. Themed cocktails include Black Magic Berry Cooler and Smoked Cinnamon Apple Punch. On 31 October, 7-11pm. Terra, Mulberry Shades Bengaluru Nandi Hills, Devanahalli, Bengaluru.

A taut thriller Directed by Bruce Guthrie, Death and Maiden, a 120-minute psychological thriller is adapted from Ariel Dorfman’s 1990 play of the same name. Set in a country that has recently returned to democracy, it explores themes of trauma and power. On 31 October, 3pm/7pm. Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Mumbai. For details, visit in.bookmyshow.com

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View full Image View full Image Vijayaraghavan S, digital photography with mixed media on canvas