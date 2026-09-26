Weekly planner: A heritage walk and a food pop-up, ‘The Thing with Feathers’ play, a group art show, and more

Staging transformative journeys Rajat Kapoor’s latest production, The Thing with Feathers, is being staged in the Capital this weekend after a successful run in Mumbai. Co-written by Rabia Kapoor and Chandrachoor Rai, the play is set in the first half of the 20th century. While several plays have focused on wars and revolutions taking place during that period, The Thing with Feathers looks at the impact of these events on ordinary lives. Being showcased in Delhi as part of the eighth season of Aadyam Theatre, the production features stories of love, loss, separation and survival unfolding across continents and time frames. Kapoor includes birds as characters, which act as witnesses to these sojourns of transformation. “[They] take us on a journey of self-revelation about our past and the choices made by human kind that led us to where we are today,” states the director’s note. The ensemble cast includes Vinay Pathak, Mantra, Neil Bhoopalam, Waris Ahmed Zaidi, Radhika Mehrotra, and more. The play will take place on 26 and 27 September at the O.P. Jindal Auditorium, New Delhi, 7.30 pm.

Walk Through Time, Dine Through the Foothills of Himalayas Take a heritage walk around the Taj West End property, home to century-old trees and a temple, followed by a food pop-up inspired by the cuisines of northern India. The menu includes Multani Gobhi, Shinwari Murg, Murg Tari Chaul, Malera Roti, Galgal Paat Murg and Gud Ke Maan. Till 30 September, 5pm onwards at Loya, Taj West End, Race Course Road, Bengaluru.

View full Image View full Image Sujyot Parkhe 'Vanishing'

Body as a canvas Vida Heydari Contemporary is hosting a three-part group exhibition, Where the Body Begins, bringing together 45 artists. The first chapter, which opened in August, focused on memory, and the second ongoing one is themed around nature. Each of the parts ask the questions: “Where does the body begin—is it with the physical self, the landscape it inhabits, the histories it carries or the forces that move within it?” The artists explore the idea of the body beyond the physical anatomy and look at how it becomes a canvas for memory, touch, labour and material. While each chapter is informed by a unique set of concerns, together they form one continuous curatorial statement. The participating artists are either Pune-born or Pune-based as the “the project considers the city as shared ground, a place shaped by different generations, histories, environments, and languages”. The third part of the exhibition is all set to open on 24 October. Where the Body Begins: Nature can be viewed at VHC, Pune, till 17 October, 10 am to 6.30 pm (Monday to Saturday).