Weekly Planner: A celebration of dance, artistic milestones and monsoon menus

The layered landscape of Hampi A series of photographs and immersive video installations explores Hampi as a living ecosystem. Titled Red Rocks, Rivers and Monkeys, the exhibition has been curated by Yasufumi Nakamori and brings together works by lens-based practitioners Atul Bhalla and Robert Zhao Renhui. The new bodies of work, being presented by Hampi Art Labs and The Institutum Singapore, was developed over two months in residence inspired by “the unique ecology, geology, mythology and layered histories of the Tungabhadra Basin”. The two artists got to experience the region through two dramatically different environmental conditions prevalent during summer and monsoon seasons. “Travelling together by road and on foot, the artists explored the Tungabhadra Basin, from Vidyanagar Township to Hampi, visiting sites including the Tungabhadra Dam and Kamalapur Lake,” states the exhibition note. “...they developed distinct yet complementary responses to the region’s ecology, history, and mythology.” On view at Hampi Art Labs, Vaddu, Karnataka, till 4 November, Monday to Saturday, 11.00 am to 5.00 pm.

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Monsoon on a plate Indian Accent Mumbai unveils its monsoon tasting menu complete with seasonal ingredients and regional inspiration. For instance, the monsoon favourite corn or bhutta appears in a few dishes such as the corn khees borrowed from the streets of Madhya Pradesh and the chef’s favourite chilli-butter bhutta served alongside tava crab. Green jackfruit goes into a rich coconut-based Konkani gashi and the season’s last mangoes are reimagined in several dishes. For reservations: 8591181500; reservations.mum@indianaccent.com

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Savya Jain, 'When Goa Breathes Rain' (diptych)

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A space for inquiry Sameksha, a contemporary art gallery, is celebrating its first anniversary with the exhibition Close | Far—Lean In, Step Back, curated by Yamini Telkar. It brings together works by artists like Kavita Nayyar, Savya Jain and Aman Kumar Bavaria. “The exhibition explores how scale shapes perception, intimacy, and the ways in which we engage with contemporary art,” states the curatorial note. While Nayyar explores rhythm and colour through repetition, Jain creates a balance between figuration and abstraction. Bavaria challenges conventional relationships between object, viewer and space. The gallery’s milestone celebrations also features a series of public programming including book discussions. On view at Sameksha gallery, New Delhi, till 12 September, Monday to Saturday, 11.30 am to 6.30 pm.

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Celebrating dance Odissi, Bharatnatyam and Kathak come together in a two-day celebration of dance at the India Habitat Centre. The event titled, Saare Jahan Se Accha – Vande Maataram: Bharat Ki Virasat, Bharat Ka Gaurav, is curated by Padma Shri Guru Ranjana Gauhar and her non-profit institution Utsav Educational & Cultural Society. Gauhar will open the festival with a performance of Chitrangada – The Warrior Princess that highlights the life of the Manipuri princess Chitrangada while honouring her courage and femininity. There is a line-up of performances by eminent dance personalities, such as Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Guru Ratikant Mohapatra and disciples from Bhubaneswar and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Guru Rajendra Gangani and disciples from Delhi. On August 10 and 11, 7:00 pm onwards at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

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