Weekly planner: 50 years of ‘Krishna’, an art and photography show on Indian wrestling and a Goan-Peruvian food pop-up

Slow down and look closely The Museum of Art & Photography, Bengaluru, is hosting a new exhibition, Grip, Hold, Pin, that brings together historical objects and contemporary photography around Indian wrestling. The show looks at the sport as a living cultural tradition through art, memory and visual culture. Much before photographers started documenting the workings of the akhara, artists were already recording the rituals and symbolism around wrestling. This is evident in the Ragamala paintings, textile labels and objects created at the time. Later film and photography highlighted that “wrestling stood for more than domination or strength. It became a way of understanding community, identity, labour and the body itself”. Instead of following a linear narrative, the exhibition places miniatures, joris, nals and textile labels alongside photographic works to create a dialogue across centuries. On view at the Infosys Foundation Gallery, MAP, Bengaluru, till 1 November, Tuesday-Friday (10 am to 6.30 pm) and Saturday-Sunday (10 am to 7.30 pm).

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A little bit of Goa and Peru Peruvian-Japanese restaurant Heliconia is hosting a food pop-up led by chef Arturo Castro Salazar. The menu includes Salmon Ceviche with lychee ponzu, Chicken Yakitori with butter mustard glaze, garlic chips and truffle chalaquita, and Panca Black Cod. Desserts include Chocolate Pebble and Tres Leches. Till 30 August, 7pm. UNO Izakaya, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru.

'Krishna'

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A timeless ballad Krishna, directed by Shobha Deepak Singh and choreographed by Shashidharan Nair, is a 140-minute dance-drama that traces Krishna’s journey from Gokul and Vrindavan to the battlefield of Kurukshetra. The production marks its 50th anniversary this Janmashtami, on 4 September. 29 August-4 September, Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, New Delhi. For details, visit in.bookmyshow.com.

'Ascension'

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Heritage in a new light The latest edition of the Mumbai Light Festival is presenting the Afghan Church in Colaba in a new perspective. The public art event, which serves as a platform for artists working with light as a medium, is using projection mapping to transform the restored Gothic structure into a canvas of “light, colour and celestial imagery”. Titled Ascension by Floating Canvas, this is the first immersive projection mapping project to take place inside the church. The festival keeps the Grade 1 heritage structure’s sanctity in mind and offers a meditative experience with the projections flowing across the Gothic arches and stained glass to “create a visual journey inspired by clouds, stars, infinite skies and radiant energy”. The organisers hope that this intervention will encourage more people to discover and rediscover the landmark in a new light. ‘Ascension’ can be viewed at the Afghan Church, Colaba, Mumbai, till 29 August, 7 pm to 10 pm.

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