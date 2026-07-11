Weekly Planner: Monsoon menus, new exhibitions, and an evening of classical music

An evening of classical music The National Centre for the Performing Arts is presenting a concert by the SOI Chamber Orchestra featuring tenor Angel Romero and conductor Marco Alibrando. While the former, an alumnus from Yale University, has several concerts to his credit including Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 under the baton of Marin Alsop, Alibrando has appeared at festivals such as the Rossini Opera Festival. The evening in Mumbai focuses on the depth and lyricism of the Italian classical tradition. The programme spans orchestral works by Holst and Mendelssohn alongside songs and arias by Gastaldon, Brogi, Di Lazzaro, Denza, Verdi and Rossini. Supported by the Istituto Italiano di Cultura Mumbai, the evening features pieces like the Musica proibita, Visione veneziana, Chitarra romana, Occhi di fata, Addio, sogni di gloria, In solitaria stanza, Il poveretto and Rossini’s La danza “Tarantella” from Les soirées musicales On 15 July, 7 pm at the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai.

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Grammar of Seeing: A Retrospective of Becoming Curated by Satyajit Dave, this exhibition showcases the work of artist, educator and art historian Ratan Parimoo. Bringing together paintings, prints, drawings, collages, archival documents and photographs, it traces Parimoo’s artistic evolution, from his early academic studies to Kashmir-inspired works. On view till 31 July, 11am-6pm. Galerie Splash, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram.

From the ongoing show at the DAG

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A portrait of 19th-century India The complete published series of Emily Eden’s Portraits of the Princes and People of India is being showcased at the DAG, New Delhi. Curated by art historian Mary Ann Prior, the exhibition allows the visitors to engage with “one of the most significant female-authored visual records of 19th-century India”. Eden (1797-1869) was an artist, writer and a keen chronicler of the subcontinent. The highlight of the show is the set of hand-coloured lithographs based on sketches made during her travels across northern India between 1836 and 1842. During this journey Eden ended up “capturing a moment of profound historical significance, documenting individuals and communities whose worlds would soon be transformed by shifting political realities and expanding colonial influence…,” states the curatorial note. Also interesting is the accompanying Eden Family archives—comprising sketchbooks, correspondence, original watercolours and family papers—acquired by the gallery from the estate of Anthony Eden, former prime minister of the UK. ‘Princes & People of India: Portraits by Emily Eden’ is on view at the DAG, New Delhi, till 1 August, Monday to Saturday, 10.30 am to 7 pm.

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Monsoon Menu



Warm up this monsoon with comforting Japanese dishes infused with flavours from across Asia. The pop-up menu features Indonesian Satay Cottage Cheese with traditional peanut sauce, Tom Yum Seafood Miso Soup, Jjigae Spicy Tofu Soup, Ebi-Chili Prawns, and a selection of hearty ramen bowls. 11am-midnight. Yataii, Shangri-La Bengaluru, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru.

Also Read | Hong Kong-style Cantonese cuisine gets a new address in Mumbai

Overland: There’s a shorter time to dream This exhibition brings together 16 artists from across the country, exploring themes of migration, memory, language, displacement, belonging and identity. The participating artists include Khadim Ali, Kavitha Balasingham, Juhikadevi Bhanjdeo, Rhimon Bose, Samia Dzaïr, Sudipta Das, Kanchana Gupta and Janhavi Khemka. At Latitude 28, New Delhi, till 25 July, 11am-7pm.