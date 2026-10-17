Weekly planner: festive feasts, art with a purpose, painting grandma's fairytales

Art with a sense of purpose Kalakriti Art Gallery is presenting a group exhibition, I Know What I Am Doing, that features contemporary artists from southern India working across different parts of the country. It includes senior and younger visual arts practitioners such as Alamu Kumaresan, Anupama Alias Anil, Jaya PS, Indu Antony, KP Reji, and more, who focus on agency and clear sense of purpose. The works have been chosen around three central considerations—political consciousness, conceptual clarity and insight into the medium. The varied practices engage with questions of power, labour, environment, caste, memory and migration. Curated by PS Jalaja, the exhibition “is an acknowledgement that making art today involves navigating complex social conditions, histories and structures. The artists in this exhibition recognise these challenges while insisting on the significance of their choices and positions,” states the note. On view at Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, till 17 November, 11 am to 7 pm daily.

View full Image View full Image Navratri thali

Festive Feast Celebrate the navratri festive season at this food pop-up. On offer are shakarkand aur anar ki chaat, sabudana vada, makhane aur kaju ki subzi, samvat chawal ki kheer, among others. Till 19 October, 12.30-3pm/7pm-11pm. Ssaffron, Artezia Hotel, Palace Road, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru.

View full Image View full Image A work by S.H. Raza at 'ShowKeen'

An exhibition of artefacts The Hyderabad edition of AstaGuru’s exhibition series, ‘ShowKeen’, brings together modern and contemporary Indian art, heirloom jewellery, and luxury timepieces. The showcase includes works by M.F. Husain, S.H. Raza, Himmat Shah, C.D. Mistry, Tom Vattakuzhy and Suryakant Lokhande. The event goes beyond the exhibition space through a series of experiences designed by artists, architects and various other cultural practitioners. On display between 17-18 October at Hitex Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad.

View full Image View full Image 'Wedding Song'

Painting grandma’s tales A new solo show of paintings by Debosmita Samanta brings to life bedside stories told by grandparents during childhood. Titled Golpo Kotha, the show explores themes of intimacy, memory and ancestral wisdom. Though the artist weaves in fairytales, the term goes beyond fantasy to encompass stories featuring her grandmother’s life experiences adorned with rich metaphors. “The mythical characters she created were more than figments of imagination; they served as powerful symbols representing the harsh truths of our society and her personal battles against its injustices,” states the gallery note. The series was conceptualised through interviews with family members and women acquaintances that she has known since childhood. The visual references hail from books on Bengali fairy tales, short stories and mythological narratives. On view at Method, Defence Colony, New Delhi, till 26 November, 12 pm to 7 pm (closed on Monday).

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