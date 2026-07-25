Weekly planner: Monsoon flavours, jazz music and classics on stage

The landscape of belonging An ongoing exhibition, Mirrors: Distance Between Worlds, features works by artists Shana Sood and Yolanda Peña Mazzoni. Curated by Georgina Maddox, the showcase looks at practices that lie at the cultural intersections of India, Cuba and the United States. The artists connect their personal histories with larger conversations on diaspora and memory. They offer a visual study of both contrasts and overlaps in belief systems and aesthetic traditions. “Sood, of Indian origin, and Mazzoni, whose heritage traces back to Cuba and Spain—their works contemplate the layered nature of cultural belonging and the way women, particularly artists, navigate these complex terrains,” states the curatorial note. On view at Bikaner House, New Delhi, till 29 July, 11 am to 7 pm.

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A musical evening Experience an evening of New Orleans jazz infused with Tamil musical traditions as the Tamil Jazz Collective takes the stage. The line-up features Harini Iyer (vocals), Sahib Singh (guitar and trumpet), Azan Sherif (bass) and Shylu Ravindran (mridangam). On 26 July, 8.30pm. The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi. For details, visit www.thepianoman.in

Detail from Shadiya CK's work

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The material as message An upcoming show, Sites of Passage, delves into material and process of image making. It brings together artists such as Ajaysingh Bhadoriya, Madhukar Mucharla, Pratik Sutar and Shadiya CK, whose practices foreground “material as a site of inquiry, memory, labour and social history”. Curator Riya Kumar asks if the material was not a mere medium but an active bearer of meaning. “What unfolds is a body of work in which the process is not separate from the image but integral to it,” she writes. Take, for instance, Shadiya CK’s work, which explores impermanence and preservation of memory through decaying objects. Rohit Varekar is working with discarded material from traditional houses in the Konkan region to reflect on migration, abandonment and transformation. Madhukar Mucharla uses leather work to question caste-based histories through the stigmas associated with the material. On view at Sakshi Gallery from 31 July to 22 August, 11 am to 6 pm (closed on Sunday and Monday); preview on 30 July, 6 pm onwards.

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Staging a classic Written and directed by Meghna Roy Choudhury, Kadambari, a 90-minute Hindi-Bangla play imagines a final conversation between Kadambari Devi and her brother-in-law, Rabindranath Tagore, to explore her life and legacy. On 25 July, 8pm, The Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai. For details, visit www.nmacc.com

Burni ka Jheenga at Loya

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Monsoon flavours Savour the flavours of north India at this food pop-up. Highlights from the menu include Wari Spiced Sigdi Macchi, Burni Ka Jhinga, Cha Gosht and Chaunk Wali Arbi. Till 31 July, noon to 11.30pm. Loya, Taj West End, Race Course Road, Bengaluru.

Exploring stillness A Slow Slip of Solitude brings together 23 works by three artists, Varad Bang, Ayuesh Agarwal and Salony Garg, all exploring themes of introspection, mindfulness, stillness and the search for presence. From 25 July to September, 11 am-6pm (Sundays closed), Gallery Pristine, Contemporary, Saini Bhawan, New Delhi.