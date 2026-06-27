Weekly planner: Burgers fest, ceramics show, modern myths on stage, and more

Summer Ceramics This group exhibition will explore the many possibilities of clay through the distinct practices of three artists. While Milan Singh’s work draws inspiration from marine ecology, Ravi Kumar is known for his intricate ceramic forms, and Uday Singh’s practice reflects his journey from farming to contemporary ceramics. Till 26 July, 11am-7pm. Gallery Vayu, Main Market, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

Themes of resilience Written by Dwight Watson, adapted by Kaizaad Kotwal, and directed by Kaizaad Kotwal and Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal, the English play, Eden Creek, Bengal, unfolds in the 1940s against the backdrop of the Great Bengal Famine and the final years of India’s freedom struggle. Through the lives of five women, the production explores themes of resilience, sacrifice and motherhood. On 28 June, 7-8.30pm. The Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Bandra, Mumbai. For details, visit www.nmacc.com

View full Image View full Image 'Belly of the Beast' starring Rachel D'Souza, Shanaya Rafaat, Amba-Suhasini K. Jhala, Shruti Vyas and Kalki Koechlin

The complex journey of motherhood Aadyam Theatre is staging Belly of the Beast, a play directed by Sheena Khalid and co-written by Kalki Koechlin. Adapted from the book, The Elephant in the Womb, the production asks the question: what happens when motherhood changes not just a woman’s life but her sense of self? The audience meets five women at different stages of motherhood—from pregnancy and postpartum life to learning to be empty nesters. The play takes on the shape of a modern myth as these women find themselves transforming into mythical creatures, symbolic of the emotional and physical intensity of their journeys. The production brings together live action and music with shadow puppetry, created in collaboration with puppeteer Anurupa Roy. “Pregnancy is tough, birth is gruesome and postpartum is hell, but more horrifying than all three is society’s completely casual approach to one of the most epic experiences life has to offer,” says Kalki Koechlin. In her view, this isn’t a cute play on the gift of motherhood; “this is you walking straight into the belly of the beast.” The play will be staged at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi, on 27 and 28 June, 4 pm and 7.30 pm.

The Burger Fest This food festival is dedicated to one of the most loved comfort foods, burgers. You can enjoy a variety of burgers, from the Peri Peri Fried Chicken Burger to the Truffle Shroom Melt Burger and the Bombay Chilli Cheese Aloo Burger. Noon-1am. Monkey Bar, Museum Road, Bengaluru, till 25 July.

View full Image View full Image Sankho Chaudhuri, 'Bird', mild steel, forged and copper plated. Courtesy: the estate/ Chatterjee and Lal

Also Read | Saturday Feeling: Living with the sugarcane tigers of Pilibhit

United through sculpture and play An ongoing exhibition focuses on sculptures created by Sankho Chaudhuri and DLN Reddy in the 1990s and 2000s. Aptly titled Late Assembly: Play in Two Acts, the show on view at Chatterjee and Lal looks at how play predominates as a method of sculptural thought. Chaudhuri, for instance, experimented with a range of material, be it sheet metal and kitchen foil or discarded toothpaste tubes and metal cutting shears. Meanwhile Reddy would scout through the hardware shops of Hyderabad for objects that he could “cut, crack, bend and place together in strange, revelatory patterns” to give them a new life. The show looks at the different questions that the two artists asked of their medium. “Sankho’s late works retain the compression, balance and formal intelligence of a modernist sculptural language,” states the gallery note. “DLN’s assemblages, by contrast, draw on a post-modern language of fracture, excess and improvisation.” The exhibition is on view at Chatterjee and Lal, Mumbai, till 22 August, 11 am to 6 pm, Tuesday to Saturday.