Weekly planner: Quantum physics in art and design, a short film festival and a jazz gala

Making complex ideas accessible The Science Gallery Bengaluru has opened a new exhibition season, Quantum, built “around not knowing”. The year-long showcase features 34 works of science, art and design that explore one of the most complex ideas in physics. The immersive interdisciplinary creations in Quantum "turn superposition, entanglement, tunnelling and the observer effect, the strange fact that observation changes outcomes, into things visitors can walk into, touch and argue about, not just read.” Some of highlights include Observer Effect, an interpretation of the double-slit experiment, Quantum Jungle that visualises quantum behaviour through light and touch, and Women in Quantum Physics that shines the spotlight on physicists the field has often left out of the frame. The show, which opened on 8 August, is on view for a year at the Science Gallery Bengaluru, Bellary Road, Wednesday to Thursday 10 am to 6 pm, Friday to Sunday 10 am to 8 pm.

A showcase of portraits I See You is a solo exhibition of photographic works by Polish cinematographer and visual artist Artur Żurawski. It brings together black-and-white portraits photographed during film productions across different countries. 20-29 August, 11am-6pm. Anant Art, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi.

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A cine celebration The 16th edition of the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival includes over 15 short films, including Goddess, Before The Coffee Gets Cold, Rupee and Paradise Lost. There will also be panel discussions and workshops on the art of filmmaking. Till 16 August, timings and venues vary. For details, visit www.bisff.in

A Jazz gala Enjoy an evening of jazz with artistes from across the world. Among the performers are pianist-vocalist Arjun Sagar Gupta, vocalist Alyse Pascoe, saxophonist Ryan Cerrone, vocalist Smiti Malik, trumpeter Priyansh Jindal, bassist Geet Gupta, drummer Aditya Bhagavatula, and saxophonists Abhay Sharma and Aniket Chaturvedi. 16 August, 8.30pm, The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi. For details and tickets, visit www.thepianoman.in

Jashn-e-Barsaat Six storytellers will come together in an intimate baithak-style setting to share stories of love, heartbreak, humour, and everyday life. They are Divya Prakash Dubey, Sriti Jha, Mehak Mirza Prabhu, Ruchika Lohiya, Shashikala Kalkar and Anjali Mukeshkumar Jain. 16 August, 7pm. The Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai. For details, visit www.nmacc.com

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