Weekly Planner: New art and textile shows, Oktoberfest specials and staging a Broadway classic

A new visual lexicon Sarnath Banerjee, visual artist and author of graphic fiction, is presenting a series of drawings and propositions in his new show, Badly Remembered Things. On view at Project 88, this exhibition offers a lexicon of “an ill-understood world”. “Each drawing is a window to a phantom narrative built in collaboration with the viewer,” states the gallery note. Though this is a new show, Banerjee believes that it has been in the works in his subconscious for the past 30 years, “from the time I was still saving up to buy a pair of chain books in New Market, watching ‘The World This Week’ on Doordarshan’ or sitting next to a passenger in a rickety Fokker F27 plan to Agartala..,” mentions the artist. The working title for the show was Walter Shirazi’s Miracle Cures, based on a street philosopher’s record of the times, when anxiety rather than love or hate seems to be driving the present society. The drawings are an attempt to understand these troubled times. On view at Project 88, Colaba, Mumbai, till 29 October, 11 am to 7 pm (Tuesday to Saturday).

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Barefoot in the Park Directed by Sridhar Ramanathan and Shubham Srivastava, this two-hour play is based on Neil Simon’s much-loved Broadway classic. It follows the early days of a marriage, turning the adjustments and disagreements into an entertaining mix of romance and chaos. On 3 October, 3pm/6.30pm. Bangalore International Centre, 4th Main Rd, 2 Stage, Domlur. For details, visit in.bookmyshow.com

Work by Porgai Artisans Association

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Reviving weaving traditions Curated by Anjchita B. Nair, the exhibition, ‘Masters in Making—Thread of Continuum: Reweaving the future of heritage’, brings together 20 artists, artisans, craft-led brands and collectives engaging with textile traditions through contemporary practice. Participants include Jagrity Phukan, who explores muga, eri and mulberry silk traditions of the Brahmaputra Valley, and the Porgai Artisans Association, a collective of 80 women artisans from Tamil Nadu’s Sittilingi Valley. The collective presents Lambadi embroidery, a tradition revived from near-extinction in the 2000s. On view till 10 October, 11am-7pm, Alliance Française, Galerie Romain Rolland, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi.

Prost at Rick’s Celebrate Munich’s Oktoberfest with a Bavarian-inspired cuisine, along with a wide range of international beers. The menu includes Potato Pancake Bites with sour cream and chives, Chicken Schnitzel Bites with creamy mustard aioli, Currywurst with curried tomato sauce and crispy fries, and Apfelstrudel with vanilla ice cream. Till 4 October, 5pm-12.45am, Rick’s, Taj Mahal, Man Singh Road, New Delhi.

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The 19th edition of the vegan market

Vegan indulgences The 19th edition of ‘Namu Recommends Vegan Market’ is being held in Bengaluru over the weekend. Themed as a festive edit, the event offers something for each member of the family as it is a pet-friendly space and also has a dedicated kids’ space by Green Compass and STEM activities by Tinkernauts. You can choose from over 130 homegrown brands that spotlight plant-based food and wellness products ranging from farm fresh produce, small batch podis, nut butters, millet-based granolas, vegan popsicles and artisanal spreads. The market also has an experiences section where you can try out sound healing, and natural formulations for gut health, sleep and immunity. The event, started by Namu Kini in 2021, hopes to support local, conscious and sustainable brands, which would appeal to both vegans and non-vegans, and allow people with food allergies to discover alternatives. To be held on 3-4 October, 12 pm to 8 pm, at Chamara Vajra, Jayamahal, Bengaluru.

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