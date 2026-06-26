‘Welcome to the Jungle’: This Akshay Kumar film is relentless chaos

At 164 minutes and 50 seconds, Welcome to the Jungle doesn't just overstay its welcome, it practically moves in. The third film in the Welcome franchise arrives with a gargantuan ensemble cast, an enormous budget and plenty of spectacle and songs. What it delivers is a chaotic, overstuffed comedy with very little jungle and an awful lot of mangled storytelling. The film opens with Johnny Lever's character, Dubey, saying 'This is Welcome’ three times, followed by ‘Teen baar welcome or Welcome 3’. If you want to qualify the tone of humour, it’s summed up right there—pedestrian, over-stated, self-congratulating.

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There is no real attempt to reinvent the franchise. Instead, director Ahmed Khan’s Welcome to the Jungle, based on a story by Neeraj Vora, doubles down on everything that has dated poorly—lack of logic, endless shouting, random gags, paper-thin characters and a plot that seems to exist only to connect one set piece to another.

The premise revolves around a corrupt businessman (Zakir Hussain) trying to dodge taxes by sinking money into making a flop film, a genuinely amusing idea that never develops beyond its setup. His assistant, Dubey, turns producer and enlists flop directors Dev (Paresh Rawal) and Das (Rajpal Yadav), a visually impaired cinematographer named Nainsukh (Shreyas Talpade) and an assortment of struggling actors and bizarre personalities to mount an ambitious war film.

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Headlining the film is a has-been hero, Rajiv (Akshay Kumar), now languishing as an item boy in Bhojpuri cinema. Jenny (Jacqueline Fernandez), the unnatural blonde daughter of the said flailing businessman, steps in as the heroine. The second leads are Rajiv’s former flame and reigning movie star, Nadia (Disha Patani), and two goons who shoot first and think later. Dons Romeo (Arshad Warsi) and Anna (Suniel Shetty) manipulate Dev and Das to cast them in prominent roles in the film. Romeo is Majnu’s brother and Yeda Anna is Uday Shetty’s brother, referring to characters played in earlier outings by Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar respectively, thereby establishing a thin connection to the franchise.

The ensemble cast is peppered with supporting actors in inconsequential roles. The list is long, including Jackie Shroff, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Krushna Abhishek, Yashpal Sharma and Farida Jalal. Yet despite the sheer number of stars, hardly anyone gets a memorable moment. Characters drift in and out of scenes, contributing little beyond adding another famous face to an overcrowded frame. Some like Daler Mehndi appear to have sleep walked onto the set. As the crew gets dropped into border dispute territory, the pretend army must contend with real terrorists and hapless villagers who mistake the film crew for an army rescue team.

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Borrowing heavily from Ben Stiller’s American satire, Tropic Thunder, the comparisons are clear, but only on paper. Both are meta films that are centred around war movie chaos, industry jokes, etc. But Tropic Thunder sharpened the chaos into satire, while this one mostly just drowns in it. The former is doing something with the madness; the other just keeps adding more of it. There are constant meta references to filmmaking, washed-up actors, flop directors and the economics of Bollywood. The film seems determined to poke fun at the industry while simultaneously becoming a textbook example of everything it is mocking.

The biggest casualty is the writing. Neeraj Vora's story never finds a coherent shape, lurching from one disconnected sketch to another without building any momentum. Farhad Samji's dialogues rely on repetitive punchlines and forced wordplay rather than satire or wit. Laughs are scarce in this comedy. Yes, there are lavish sets, elaborate action sequences and glossy songs, but they cannot disguise the complete absence of a compelling screenplay. It is a seemingly expensive production that feels remarkably cheap where it matters most.

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The actors themselves appear uninspired. Performers with proven comic timing look as though they're merely fulfilling obligations rather than enjoying themselves. The younger cast members barely register amid the noise, and the chemistry that once justified assembling so many familiar faces is non-existent.

Welcome to the Jungle mistakes scale for entertainment, confusion for comedy and noise for energy. Bigger is not always better, and this film proves that no amount of star power can compensate for a script. By the time the credits finally roll, one question lingers: with this budget and ensemble cast, and almost three hours of relentless chaos, is the joke on the screen, or is it really on the ticket-buying audience?

‘Welcome to the Jungle’ is in theatres.

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Udita Jhunjhunwala is a Goa-based writer and curator.