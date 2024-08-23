What artists’ childhoods can tell us
In the 2023 book, Meera Mukherjee: Breaking Moulds, there is a lovely anecdote about how the late sculptor’s tryst with art started. “It all began at the chaukhat of their home in Calcutta. Meera sat with her Maa to decorate the doorway with alponas while the rest of the house was bustling with the celebrations of Laxmi Pujo," writes author Vaishali Shroff in this book from Art1st Book’s Art Exploration series meant for kids aged eight-plus, illustrated beautifully by Shivam Choudhary. To Mukherjee, her mother’s designs represented something fantastical— how simple rice paste took the form of exquisite shapes. And thus began her lifelong preoccupation with creating sculptures out of simple materials.
It might be tough to imagine artists—modern or contemporary—as children. Did you know that S.H. Raza struggled with concentration while growing up in the town of Barbaria, Madhya Pradesh? What were the memories from Ganesh Pyne’s childhood that inspired his exaggerated, often dark, lurking creatures later in life? Children might have heard of these artists and know of their legacies, but more often than not, they view these personalities from a distance. But if they knew of the roller-coaster ride of unfettered freedom, inspiration, exasperation, loss and grief that these artists went through as kids, they might be able to relate to them better. And even more, they may come to realise that artistic expression need not be about finding perfection of form or technique, but ought to be a reflection of one’s true voice.
Today, publishers, galleries and institutions such as Akar Prakar, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art and Emami Art are trying to create awareness about artists’ childhoods, a facet that was earlier left largely undocumented—sad, really, as the tapestries of their growing up years are just as vibrant and insightful as their later practices. I have seen kids, as young as five and six, all ears at Art Room, a collaborative studio space in Gurugram, as facilitators talk about moments of mischief and adventure that some of the leading artists of the world indulged in as children.
