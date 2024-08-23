What artists’ childhoods can tell us

Likla Lall, who has authored books like Somnath Hore: Wounds and runs PanicNot!,a collaborative storytelling community and collective, feels that such stories could be the start of art exploration for young people. “Conversations around artists are usually seen as the realm of adults. Strange, really, when children are natural artists. Even before verbal expression, they take to visual expression. So, when a young mind reads about another young mind, it leaves an impression," she adds. Take the story of Gond master Jangarh Singh Shyam, who was always creative at heart. Be it an occasion or a festival, if something artistic needed to be done, he was the child to call. There was no pressure on him about what he needed to do or not do. There was complete freedom to wander to the riverside, pick up clay and make something out of it. “This story is important for both children and their families. Creativity takes on a quality of its own when kids are not told that the face has to look a certain way, the line has to be drawn this way. Technique and form are found through exploration and learning," she says.