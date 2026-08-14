What to watch this week: ‘Cocktail 2’, ‘The End of Oak Street’ and more

Cocktail 2 Diya (Rashmika Mandanna) and her partner, Kunal (Shahid Kapoor), are on holiday in Sicily where they bump into Ally (Kriti Sanon). Diya, unsure of Kunal’s commitment to their relationship, approaches Ally with a proposal: would she try and seduce her boyfriend and see if he resists? Homi Adajania’s film, which released in theatres in June, has a sunny surface but is too glib to make us feel much for these confused hedonists. (Netflix)

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A still from 'Reacher'.

Reacher The big man is back. In the fourth season of this action series based on Lee Child’s novels, Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is in Philadelphia doing what he does best: helping out people in need and breaking heads. (Amazon Prime)

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A still from 'The End of Oak Street'.

The End of Oak Street A family of four finds their neighbourhood mysteriously transported to a place where prehistoric creatures roam free. Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor star in this film by David Robert Mitchell. (In theatres)

A scene from 'My Brilliant Career'.

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My Brilliant Career Sybylla (Philippa Northeast), a young woman in rural Australia in the early 1900s, wants to become a writer. This six-episode Netflix series, directed by Anne Renton and Alyssa McClelland and developed by Liz Doran, adapts Miles Franklin’s famous novel. Sybylla clashes with family expectations, as Helen (Genevieve O’Reilly), Mrs Bossier (Anna Chancellor), Augusta (Kate Mulvany), and Harry (Christopher Chung) shape her world. (Netflix)