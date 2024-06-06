‘While We Watched’ review: No better time to celebrate Ravish Kumar
Summary‘While We Watched’, a documentary on journalist Ravish Kumar, unashamedly valorises a man who refuses to bend
In the middle of Vinay Shukla’s Peabody Award winning documentary While We Watched—streaming in India on MUBI—a fangirl gushingly asks the film’s subject, the news anchor Ravish Kumar, where he gets “so much courage". The journalist, barely reacting to the auditoriumful of applause, bats away the idea of being special. “Mere andar koi shakti-vakti nahin hain, main koi baba-vaba nahin, naahin kisi ki koi kripa hai," he says in that chaste yet conversational Hindi we viewers know so well, saying he has no special powers, is no godman or leader, and doesn’t enjoy anyone’s patronage. “Main iske alaava koi doosra kaam nahin karta," Kumar explains. Telling the truth is simply what he does for a living.