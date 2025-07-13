New on Shelves: ‘Whose Urdu is it Anyway?’, ‘God’s Own Empire’ and more

Published by Simon & Schuster, India, 184 pages, ₹ 499.

‘Whose Urdu is it Anyway?’, translated by Rakshanda Jalil Contrary to the current perception that Urdu is the language of Muslims alone, reality tells a different story. Some of the greatest non-Muslim writers, like Munshi Premchand, wrote in both Hindi and Urdu. Rakhshanda Jalil translates 16 Urdu stories by non-Muslim writers in this collection to drive home the point beautifully.

Published by Hachette India, 304 pages, ₹ 599

‘The Mind Electric’, by Pria Anand Neurologist Pria Anand’s debut book explores the mysterious ways in which the human brain often tends to work. Like a detective on a quest, she recounts some of the quirkiest cases of her career, including a family afflicted with acute insomnia and a young woman who believes she is possessed by the Holy Spirit. Science meets humanity in her gift for telling stories.

Published by Penguin Random House, 272 pages, ₹ 499.

‘God’s Own Empire’, by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat Raghu and Pushpa Palat revisit the forgotten legacy of Marthanda Varma, the heroic ruler of the kingdom of Travancore, who crushed the Dutch East India Company at the Battle of Colachel in 1741. Not only did this victory end Dutch colonial ambitions in India forever, it also ushered in an era of reform and righteous rule.

Published by Penguin Random House, 304 pages, ₹ 799