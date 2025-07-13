Subscribe

New on Shelves: ‘Whose Urdu is it Anyway?’, ‘God’s Own Empire’ and more

From a collection of Urdu stories by non-Muslim writers to a historical book on the legacy of Marthanda Varma and more, here are four new titles to check out this month

Published13 Jul 2025, 11:00 AM IST
The new titles to read include a book of translated short stories and memoirs.
Published by Simon & Schuster, India, 184 pages, ₹499.

‘Whose Urdu is it Anyway?’, translated by Rakshanda Jalil

Contrary to the current perception that Urdu is the language of Muslims alone, reality tells a different story. Some of the greatest non-Muslim writers, like Munshi Premchand, wrote in both Hindi and Urdu. Rakhshanda Jalil translates 16 Urdu stories by non-Muslim writers in this collection to drive home the point beautifully.  

Published by Hachette India, 304 pages, ₹599

‘The Mind Electric’, by Pria Anand

Neurologist Pria Anand’s debut book explores the mysterious ways in which the human brain often tends to work. Like a detective on a quest, she recounts some of the quirkiest cases of her career, including a family afflicted with acute insomnia and a young woman who believes she is possessed by the Holy Spirit. Science meets humanity in her gift for telling stories.  

Published by Penguin Random House, 272 pages, ₹499.

‘God’s Own Empire’, by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat

Raghu and Pushpa Palat revisit the forgotten legacy of Marthanda Varma, the heroic ruler of the kingdom of Travancore, who crushed the Dutch East India Company at the Battle of Colachel in 1741. Not only did this victory end Dutch colonial ambitions in India forever, it also ushered in an era of reform and righteous rule.  

Published by Penguin Random House, 304 pages, ₹799

‘Breaking the Glass Ceiling’, by Lt Gen Shakti Gurung

Lt General Shakti Gurung was the first ethnic Gurkha officer to rise to the highest levels of the Indian Army. From leading a frontline corps along the Line of Actual Control to serving as India’s defence attaché in Myanmar to retiring as the military secretary, the story of his career is told in this book through anecdotes, reflections and sharp observations.  

