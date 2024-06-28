‘I am bored’ need not make parents recoil in horror

Recently, I took my daughter and a couple of her friends out for a couple of hours. The idea was to do nothing. We found a mammoth grove. At first, the kids looked at me quizzically about the agenda for this trip. When they got no response, they wandered about aimlessly. Soon, each found something that caught their attention. My daughter climbed the tree up to the hollow to feel the texture of the wood and see the play of light within it. One child imagined all possible horror stories that could be set in the grove. Another just sat under the tree and simply stared at the sky. She said it “recharged her grey cells". But more importantly, after ages, I was watching these adolescents run around aimlessly, gurgling with laughter at the smallest of joys.