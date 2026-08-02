Why translating the Angika novel 'Gulabiya' is a milestone for Indian fiction

In the opening chapter of the Angika novel Gulabiya by Abha Purbey (translated into English by Tejaswi Rawal and Shivangi), we meet the titular protagonist, a young woman working as an agricultural labourer near the Kosi river in Bihar as she awaits the arrival of her lover Balesar. From the beginning, Purbey cleverly drops hints that this is a love story on an epic scale, and one with rippling consequences. We are told that Gulabiya is perfectly still, “as motionless as a stone idol”. Her friend Paro, concerned about her lovelorn friend’s single-minded devotion, invokes the Shiva-Sati and Krishna-Radha pairings from Hindu mythology—not coincidentally, for neither of those stories involve happy endings.
Gulabiya is the first Angika novel to be translated into English. It is at once a love story, a slice-of-life drama and a masterful novel of ideas critiquing feudalism, capitalism and the misogyny underpinning Bihari society (as well as India as a whole). Gulabiya and Balesar (who manages labour for the local landlord Seth Patel Singh) are desperately trying to escape the drudgery of daily wage labour. They lease some land and take a shot at the kind of independence (fiscal and otherwise) that feels like a pipe dream to most of their peers.
One of the novel’s biggest strengths is the effortless way in which the conversations and everyday banter between the characters ties in with wider societal and global themes. The perfect example of this is an eight-page segment in the first half where Balesar is eating with and talking to the (male) labourers he oversees for Patel Singh. His loquacious friend Mangru tells the story of Spartacus, the 1st century BC slave/gladiator who led a rebellion against his Roman masters. It is fascinating to see Balesar and company joining the dots between feudalism and early capitalism, à la Rodney Hilton in Class Conflict and the History of Feudalism (1985). “This story was about workers like us,” Mangru tells Balesar and the lesson sticks because Balesar soon quits his job to start a farming practice, cultivating bananas alongside his beloved Gulabiya.