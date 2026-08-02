Why translating the Angika novel 'Gulabiya' is a milestone for Indian fiction

One of the novel’s biggest strengths is the effortless way in which the conversations and everyday banter between the characters ties in with wider societal and global themes. The perfect example of this is an eight-page segment in the first half where Balesar is eating with and talking to the (male) labourers he oversees for Patel Singh. His loquacious friend Mangru tells the story of Spartacus, the 1st century BC slave/gladiator who led a rebellion against his Roman masters. It is fascinating to see Balesar and company joining the dots between feudalism and early capitalism, à la Rodney Hilton in Class Conflict and the History of Feudalism (1985). “This story was about workers like us,” Mangru tells Balesar and the lesson sticks because Balesar soon quits his job to start a farming practice, cultivating bananas alongside his beloved Gulabiya.