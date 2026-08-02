Why translating the Angika novel 'Gulabiya' is a milestone for Indian fiction

In the opening chapter of the Angika novel Gulabiya by Abha Purbey (translated into English by Tejaswi Rawal and Shivangi), we meet the titular protagonist, a young woman working as an agricultural labourer near the Kosi river in Bihar as she awaits the arrival of her lover Balesar. From the beginning, Purbey cleverly drops hints that this is a love story on an epic scale, and one with rippling consequences. We are told that Gulabiya is perfectly still, “as motionless as a stone idol”. Her friend Paro, concerned about her lovelorn friend’s single-minded devotion, invokes the Shiva-Sati and Krishna-Radha pairings from Hindu mythology—not coincidentally, for neither of those stories involve happy endings.