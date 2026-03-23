How ‘Wicked: The Musical’ is defying gravity and patriarchy

I first heard the song Defying Gravity a few years ago. Actor Idina Menzel’s raw intensity made this a powerfully rousing piece about inner transformation and defiance of societal norms. The song, first performed as part of the Broadway musical Wicked, has stayed with me since. Some 20 years after the production premiered at the Gershwin Theatre, New York, Defying Gravity has emerged as an anthem yet again, especially for teens and young adults, with the release of the film series, Wicked (2024 and 2025), starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively.

But there is something visceral about hearing the song being performed live on stage, and a new musical, Wicked, being staged at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Mumbai, reintroduces viewers to songs such as Defying Gravity, Popular and For Good by Grammy Award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz. Directed by John Stefaniuk, the ongoing production, which premiered in 2023 and is different from the Broadway musical, features a cast and crew of over 100.

For nearly a century, the world of Oz has drawn in many writers and directors. L. Frank Baum’s 1900-novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz was the inspiration for Gregory Maguire’s book about Elphaba and Glinda’s origin story, long before Dorothy arrived in Oz. Wicked was staged by Broadway director Joe Mantello in 2003 followed by the recent film adaptations by Jon M. Chu. According to Stefaniuk, the story speaks to today’s audience, many of whom face trolling, public shaming and othering on social media. In an earlier interview, he called Glinda the first digital influencer in the land of Oz, “spreading her thoughts through bubbles, while Elphaba, on the other hand, is a victim of cancel culture in Oz, shouldering the burden of being different physically and then cancelled from speaking the truth.”

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The production, on in Mumbai till 29 March, looks at how society ascribes the tags of good and evil to people. The story of Wicked is also about female friendships, and finding the courage to speak up for what you believe in. “I cannot think of another show that is more timely and important to share with young people than this one,” Stefaniuk tells Lounge. Younger viewers who have seen the film are approaching the Mumbai shows with a sense of curiosity. According to the director, the film is a “gift” that has made the story a global phenomenon, but seeing the story unfold live in a darkened theatre is a unique experience.

A part of the appeal of the show lies in the universality of its themes, which touches viewers regardless of where they are in the world. To see familiar characters experiencing situations and emotions that some of us might have dealt with resonates with most. “After all, these aren’t American characters, these are characters from Oz. It makes them accessible to everyone, not just to where the show was born. That said, we always like to have a few moments that allow the local audience to enjoy something created especially for them,” explains Stefaniuk

The musical interprets the story of the Wizard of Oz through the lens of female solidarities. The director feels that in the wake of the MeToo movement across the globe, it has never been more important for women to have their voices heard and to have faith in their beliefs. To see these two characters, who begin their journeys at odds with one another, becoming champions for each other’s voice is an important part of the narrative. “I love watching the audiences at the end of Act One witness Elphaba find her voice and defy gravity, emotionally and literally, and to see the pure joy and excitement in their eyes as she soars above them,” he says.

In the past, several noted actors have essayed the roles of Glinda and Elphaba. The leads in this production followed an intensive process to get into the skin of their characters. Rebekah Lowings, who plays Elphaba, had always looked up to Idina Menzel. And finally getting to work with Stephen Schwartz, the composer who helped Menzel shape this character, brought her a step closer to truly understanding Elphaba. “I bow down to any previous Elphabas… . It’s truly a sisterhood,” she says. Rehearsals have played a huge role in shaping the arc of these characters, with the rehearsal room becoming a site for experimentation, risk taking and discovery. For instance, the rehearsals allowed Lowings to honour what’s on page—the intentions, the relationships, the trajectories—and then let her own instincts and experiences inhabit that framework. “So that by the opening night, the character feels lived-in and not imitated,” she says. “There’s a responsibility to respect what audiences love about these characters, but also a freedom to bring something truthful and personal.”

Eve Shanu-Wilson is one the youngest actors to take on the role of Glinda, “and also one of the few Glindas of colour so far”. “I don’t take lightly the responsibility to show so many young people what is within their grasp, and that nothing is impossible, despite outdated restrictions that have previously been placed on so many marginalised communities within the arts,” she adds.