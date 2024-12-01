‘Wicked’ and other travellers on the yellow brick road
SummaryWith ‘Wicked’ in theatres, we look at how ‘The Wizard of Oz’ has lent itself to a variety of adaptations
During the afternoon show of John M. Chu’s Wicked I attended, there were no audience members singing along. Or there weren’t any until the film’s ;-'Defying Gravity' song, picturized on the film’s two witchy leads, the green-skinned, misunderstood Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and the kind-hearted Galinda (Ariana Grande), the two apprentice-witches are destined to become ‘the Wicked Witch of the East’ and ‘Glinda the Good’, respectively, from Frank L. Baum’s 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.