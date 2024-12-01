‘Wicked’ and other travellers on the yellow brick road

Down the years there has been a steady stream of Oz adaptations across film, TV, radio, comics and so on. In part, this is because of the universality of the basic storyline—a young girl named Dorothy ends up in the magical land of Oz after she and her pet dog Toto are swept away from their home by a cyclone. A classic ‘quest narrative’ ensues wherein she finds unlikely allies (the Scarecrow, the Cowardly Lion) and a formidable nemesis (the Wicked Witch of the West) who she has to defeat before she can dream of going home. In Baum’s original novel, of course, the whole thing is revealed to be Dorothy’s dream; ‘dream logic’ is therefore key to understanding the dynamics of Oz.