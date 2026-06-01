Lounge Loves: ‘Widow’s Bay’, Haute Patisserie and more

Laughing Among Ghosts Widow’s Bay is hard to put in a box. At first it makes you giggle, then suddenly the tone darkens and you find yourself holding your breath. Matthew Rhys is on fire as the mayor of a small New England town desperate to bring tourism to the allegedly cursed region. It features some great actors but the cherry on top is Patricia Flynn as Rhys’ insecure co-worker. Strange things start happening to her and Rhys as locals claim the haunted island “has woken up”. Rhys struggles to keep it together, but we see him falling for the superstitions too. The show and cast commit so deeply to both comedy and horror that the shifts don’t seem abrupt or jerky. The writing is also so good that I’m waiting to see whether it’s all just a big misunderstanding or if someone does wake up with one of the island ghosts, stranded at the bottom of the ocean. —Dakshayani Kumaramangalam

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Summer Has Colour Too Colour walks have been a trend for a while. You pick a colour or two, and then seek them out on your walk. It’s a mindful practice but perhaps the purpose is diluted if all you want to do is flex on the Gram. Why even pick a colour? Just head out in the morning while there’s still a breeze, and see the city reveal itself. The best colourscape can be found at the vegetable/fruit vendor: mangoes in various shades, litchi on their stems, the deep purple of jamun—even the green of the bottle gourd, ridge gourd, bitter gourd, and the pointed gourd differ. Don’t let it make you think though that summer is all about gourds. Be a bit adventurous and head into the tiny lanes. You will be surprised to see how boldly some places flaunt their colour. —Nipa Charagi

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A Fine Pair Few food pairings just make sense. Take the case of coffee with chocolate. There is nothing better than pain au chocolat, chocolate chip cookie or warm chocolate cake to complete a cappuccino or latte. Usually, it becomes a full meal and sometimes I wish for a smaller serving of the treat. It seems the folks behind Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda Cafe know of this exact craving of something chocolate-y in the right portion size. Most of their coffee orders come with a complementary piece of dark chocolate on the side sealed with their signature logo. You can choose to have it there or pack it away for later. It’s bitter, mildly sweet and highly appreciated. —Jahnabee Borah

Elegant Decadence The newly-launched Haute Patisserie at The Imperial, New Delhi, brings together Parisian techniques and Viennese refinement in its offerings of tarts, pastries and cakes. The launch menu focuses on seasonal ingredients, offering a taste of summer on the platter. The mango and coconut, and classic pineapple cake slices stand out for their textural variations, with generous fragments of fruit sandwiched between the various layers. Also, interesting is the vegan chocolate slice, which has a subtle whiff of cinnamon and a mild tang of apricot jam. The tarts too follow a similar seasonal ethos. The frangipane fruit tart features an array of berries and is light on the palate. However, if it is a crowd pleaser that you want to order, then go for the classic chocolate cake with its rich ganache and beautiful embellishments. —Avantika Bhuyan

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