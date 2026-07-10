'Widow's Bay' review: A magnificent horror series for the ages

Rhys is incredible. I have long been a fan of the Welsh actor who shone in The Americans and the underseen Perry Mason, and he is extraordinary as a man reckoning with the myths and demons of the past—he is literally the widower of Widow’s Bay—who is all too eager to step toward the future. This is a snivelling, timid protagonist compelled by duty not bravery, and the absurdity of his position feels believable because Rhys plays him with such pathetic guilelessness. I’m particularly thunderstruck by his immense physical comedy, the way he puffs his cheeks with panic when an old mayor speaks to him, or the way he squeaks like a deflated tyre before speaking on the phone with a mystery man. The fact that he is never impressive—certainly not in the eyes of his colleagues—is part of the show’s charm.