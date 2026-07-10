'Widow's Bay' review: A magnificent horror series for the ages

Created by Katie Dippold, Widow’s Bay tells the story of a picturesque and quaint New England town with a mayor who wants to turn it into a tourist-friendly getaway, like Martha’s Vineyard. As a New York Times journalist is shown around, there are hints of the town’s sordid history—a witch-trial is called a “great source of pride” and there is a mention of cannibalism—but the enthusiastic mayor Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys) points the reporter to the seafood instead of the scares. He has had it with the superstitions that dog the town, and wants to move to the future. As he reassures a female colleague who was once traumatised by a boogeyman, “He murdered teenage girls. You’re in your forties, you’ll be fine.”