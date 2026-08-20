Do great shows make us wait too long now?

Consider Severance, which gave us one of the great seasons of television, then made us wait nearly three years for the second season. Pluribus, with its spectacular first-season, built a world and gave us new questions to mull over, but now will likely only return to us in 2028, at the very least. This year’s smash hit Widow’s Bay, meanwhile, has been renewed for a second season, but with filming expected only in 2027 and no release date announced. Those are all Apple TV shows, but things aren’t different elsewhere. Amazon’s most popular Indian series, The Family Man, had a four-year gap between season 2 and season 3.